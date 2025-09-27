Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
For extortion calls, threat videos to Kapil Sharma, man from Bengal arrested

HT News Desk
Sept 27, 2025 03:50 pm IST

Police officials added that the accused had made threatening phone calls to Sharma and also sent threatening videos to the comedian.

The Mumbai police have arrested a man from West Bengal in relation to the 1 crore extortion calls made to comedian Kapil Sharma.

Between September 22 and 23, the comedian received around seven threatening phone calls from the accused.(PTI)
Between September 22 and 23, the comedian received around seven threatening phone calls from the accused.(PTI)

The Mumbai Crime Branch caught the man named Dilip Choudhary, officials told HT. Choudhary issued threats in the name of Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar, both known gangsters, and demanded 1 crore from the comedian-actor.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar takes a dig at firing incidents at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada: ‘Itni aamdani hai ke…’

Police officials added that the accused had made phone calls and sent threatening videos to the comedian. On September 22 and 23, the comedian received around seven phone calls from the accused.

Officials further told HT that the man has been sent to police custody till September 30.

Police are continuing the probe into whether the accused had any direct link with the gangsters or was using their names to extort money and instill fear.

Warning issued to Kapil Sharma show

In other news, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has issued a warning to Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. This warning comes after the show referred to Mumbai as 'Bombay', which is the old name for the city.

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar, who heads the film wing of the party, took to his X handle to issue a warning to Kapil Sharma's after a celebrity guest was seen addressing the state 'Mumbai' as 'Bombay'.

"Even though 30 years have passed since Bombay was officially renamed Mumbai, the term Bombay is still frequently used in Bollywood's Kapil Sharma Show celebrity guests, Delhi-based Rajya Sabha MPs, show anchors, and in many Hindi films. It was officially recognised by the Maharashtra Government in 1995 and by the Central Government in 1996, even before Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Therefore, a humble request-cum-warning is being issued to respect this and use the name Mumbai," wrote Khopkar.

