Kapil Sharma gets a warning from MNS for calling Mumbai as Bombay on his comedy show: ‘Will launch a strong agitation’

Comedian Kapil Sharma is in hot waters with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for referring to Mumbai as "Bombay" or "Bambai" on his Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. He has been warned to stop using the city's former name, stating it's an insult to the city and its people. At the moment, Kapil Sharma is busy hosting the third season of his popular show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is streamed on Netflix.

MNS warns Kapil Sharma

In the post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar expressed his displeasure along with a clip from Kapil’s show on Netflix.

The video was from an episode featuring sisters Shilpa and Shamita Shetty, along with actor Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem. In the video, Huma, while speaking about her bond with her brother, refers to Mumbai as “Bombay”, saying his presence gives her comfort since she is not originally from the city.

Giving a warning to Kapil, Ameya Khopkar wrote in Marathi, which translates into, “Even though 30 years have passed since Bombay was officially renamed Mumbai, the term Bombay is still frequently used in Bollywood’s Kapil Sharma Show celebrity guests, Delhi-based Rajya Sabha MPs, show anchors, and in many Hindi films.”

“It was officially recognised by the Maharashtra Government in 1995 and by the Central Government in 1996, even before Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Therefore, a humble request-cum-warning is being issued to respect this and use the name Mumbai,” it added. He tagged Kapil as well as Netflix in his post.

Apart from this, he targeted Kapil while speaking to the media in Mumbai. As per Live Mint, he said. He said, "You (Kapil Sharma) have been working in Mumbai for so many years...Mumbai has been your 'karmabhoomi' (land of work). The people of Mumbai like you and watch your shows. Mumbai is in our hearts, don't insult this city, don't insult the people of Mumbai...I am warning Kapil Sharma.”

“I request you that if this has happened by mistake, then correct the mistake...Whoever comes on your show, whether they are celebrities or the anchor, tell them first that they must not call Mumbai as Bombay or Bambai. They must say Mumbai. If this does not happen, then the MNS will launch a strong agitation," he added.

About Kapil Sharma's show

At the moment, Kapil is busy hosting the third season of his popular show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he invites celebrity guests and indulges in a fun conversation. It is streamed on Netflix. Other celebrities involved with the show include Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda. The Netflix show first dropped in 2024 and has had two seasons so far, with 13 episodes each.