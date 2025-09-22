Akshay Kumar takes a dig at firing incidents at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada: ‘Itni aamdani hai ke…’

Comedian Kapil Sharma has been in the news in recent times due to the firing incident outside his cafe in Canada. Actor Akshay Kumar teased him about the incident when he joined him for an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, saying, “itni aamdani hai ke wahan goliyan chali (earning is so much money that shots were fired there)." Akshay Kumar was seen joining Kapil Sharma as the guest on the finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Akshay takes a dig at the firing incident

Recently, Akshay was seen joining Kapil Sharma as the guest on the finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the conversation, Akshay also spoke about Kapil’s career and growth, going on to joke about the firing incidents at Kap's Cafe in Canada.

It all started when Kapil mentioned that Akshay has done over 150 films, quipping, “Aap talented zyaada ho ke aapki zaruratein zyaada hain (Are you talented, or are your needs just too many)?”

To which, Akshay responded by taking a dig at Kapil. Akshay said, “Tu apna bata na, teen season Netflix pe kar chuka hai yeh. Usse pehle Sony pe tha, usse pehle Colors pe. Abhi do filmein kar raha hai. Isne apna restaurant khol liya aur itni aamdani hai ke waha goliyan bhi chali (You tell me about yours. You have done three seasons on Netflix. Before that, it was on Sony, and before that, it was on Colors. You are currently doing two films. You opened your own restaurant and the earning is so much money that shots were fired there)."

Akshay's dig made the audience and judges burst into laughter. He then asked the same question to Kapil, "Tu bata tu talanted zyaada hai yaa teri zaruratein zyaada hai (You tell me are you talented, or are your needs just too many)". Kapil didn’t reply to the joke, but was seen laughing on the same.

Firing outside Kapil’s cafe in Canada

Opened by the comedian in Canada on July 4, the cafe has endured two attacks already. The latest firing occurred in the early hours of August 7, in the Newton neighbourhood. “At approximately 4:40 am on August 7, 2025, SPS Frontline officers responded to a report of shots fired outside a business in the 8400 block of 120 Street,” Surrey Police said in a statement at that time.

The incident followed a similar shooting at the same location on July 10, 2025. In both cases, no injuries were reported, but the repeated attacks have raised serious security concerns.

The 43-year-old comedian, known for his popular television show The Kapil Sharma Show, opened the cafe earlier this year as part of his business ventures abroad. After the shooting incidents, the Mumbai Police has provided security cover to Kapil Sharma.