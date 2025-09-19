Disha Patani house firing case: Two shooters held by Delhi Police, two others nabbed by Bareilly cops & SOG

Bareilly For representation only (HT File Photo)

In a day of heightened activity, four wanted persons in the case of firing at Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s house, in Bareilly, recently, were arrested after encounters on Friday.

The Delhi Police arrested two suspects, Nakul Singh and Vijay Tomar. The accused, both juveniles and natives of Baghpat district, are allegedly affiliated to the notorious Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar gangs.

Meanwhile, the Bareilly police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested two accused, including a wanted criminal from Rajasthan, following an encounter on Friday evening near the Kichha River bridge on Dunka-Biharipur Road, under Shahi police station limits of Bareilly district.

The prime accused, Ramnivas alias Deepak alias Deepu, a resident of Bedkla village in Beawar district of Rajasthan, was injured in the leg during an exchange of fire and has been admitted to hospital.

He carried a ₹25,000 bounty on his head. Police recovered a .32 bore pistol, four live cartridges, and four empty shells from his possession.

During interrogation, Ramnivas confessed to his role in the September 11 firing incident at Disha Patani’s Civil Lines residence in Bareilly. He admitted to being part of the gang that carried out the attack before going underground.

Alongside him, police also arrested Anil, son of Satish Singh, a resident of Rajpur in Sonipat district, Haryana. From him, a .315 bore country-made firearm, two live cartridges, and four empty shells were seized. Police also recovered a Splendor Plus motorcycle without a number plate, which was allegedly used for reconnaissance of Patani’s house.

Police said that while Ramnivas was responsible for reconnaissance and arranging a motorcycle for the shooters, Anil too played a logistical role in the operation. CCTV footage later confirmed Ramnivas’s movements. He arrived in Bareilly on the night of September 10 from about 750 kilometers away, was spotted sleeping for three hours at a passenger shed near Jhumka Chauraha, and was later seen at a Sonipat petrol pump, where the gang refuelled their bikes before heading to Bareilly.

Nakul Singh and Vijay Tomar each carried a bounty of ₹1 lakh, as announced by Bareilly Zone ADG Ramit Sharma. The Bareilly Police are seeking remand of the accused for further interrogation.

In response to the firing incidents and Godara’s threats, security has been significantly tightened around Disha Patani’s Bareilly residence, with police maintaining round-the-clock vigilance.

The incidents of firing occurred on September 11 and 12, 2025, targeting the Patani family’s home in Bareilly. On September 11 at 4:30 am, Nakul Singh and Vijay Tomar allegedly fired a single shot in the air near the residence while the family slept. The shot went unnoticed until a neighbour discovered a cartridge shell the following morning, sparking discussions about a loud noise heard at night.

The following day, September 12, two other shooters, Arun and Ravindra from Haryana, escalated the attack by firing multiple rounds at the residence. Jagdish Patani, in his FIR, recounted a harrowing moment when he stepped onto the balcony after the family’s dog began barking. Spotting two men on a motorcycle, he confronted them, only for one to open fire. Jagdish narrowly escaped harm by taking cover behind a pillar. CCTV footage later captured the shooters fleeing the scene on motorcycles, providing critical evidence for the investigation.

The group arrived in Bareilly on September 10, travelling on two motorcycles and checking into local hotels under fake identities. CCTV footage tracked their movements at key locations, including the Jhumka intersection and guest houses near Disha Patani’s residence. Ravindra, identified as the primary shooter, had stayed at a local hotel, before returning on September 12 to carry out the second attack alongside Arun.

On September 17, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), acting on intelligence from Bareilly Police, confronted Arun and Ravindra in Ghaziabad’s Tronika City. The encounter, which took place at 7:22 pm, turned violent when the suspects attempted to flee and opened fire at the police, injuring four officers. The STF returned fire, resulting in the deaths of both shooters. Following the encounter, Rohit Godara issued a public threat against the UP Police, vowing retaliation for the deaths of his associates.