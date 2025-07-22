New concept shows like Munawar Faruqui's The Society that you should give a chance

The Society has finally been released on OTTplay Premium. Hosted by Munawar Faruqui along with ‘Miss Rule’ of the show Shreya Kalra, this is a reality show with a new concept inspired by old ones (Bigg Boss, Lock Upp and a hint of the Korean show, Squid Game). Munawar himself has lived through (most of) these shows, and now, he brings nearly 25 social media influencers to do the same. New concept shows to binge on OTT

OTTplay Premium does not only introduce you to a new concept show with The Society. Right from experimenting with food to engagement proposals, there are various other shows with new concepts inspired from old ones that you can stream on OTTplay Premium with a subscription.

OTTplay Premium shows with new concepts that you should give a chance

Hafta Vasooli

Presented by Munawar Faruqui, Hafta Vasooli brings current trends in the form of news, but with a twist. From stand-up comedy to inviting celebs on his show to roast them, this show celebrates new concepts.

Truth or Trouble

Harsh Beniwal brings together two people in any relationship (siblings, lovers, exes) to play the game of truth or dare. Like the very game, there could be a lot of trouble for those involved as they have to get candid while being monitored by the lie-detecting machine.

Engaged

Uorfi Javed brings something between Splitsvilla and Swayamvar shows. She brings forth 10 singles waiting to be matched. These contestants are put through challenges. Only if they pass, can we witness an engagement, which is the ultimate goal of the show.

Game of Greed

Abhishek Malhan presents two contestants with the offer to share what is behind the hidden boxes. The contestants could either share or get greedy and not share. This one is purely a game of luck.

Yeh Kya Bana Diya

India's love for experimental food began with the COVID-19 wave, and continues till date. Chef Ranveer Brar now brings such 'talented' chefs to his show to judge their culinary skills. Can you dare to watch it?