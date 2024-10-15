Indian 'agents' collaborated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Canada Police's big charge

Soon after India expelled Canadian diplomats and withdrew its ambassador from Ottawa, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) alleged they had significant information on broad criminal activity orchestrated by agents of the government of India. They also claimed that they believed the Indian government was collaborating with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to spread terror on Canadian soil. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is being probed for his alleged involvement in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder.(HT Photo)

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin at a press conference said, "It (India) is targeting the South Asian community but they are specifically targeting pro-Khalistani elements in Canada. What we have seen is, from an RCMP perspective, they use organised crime elements. It has been publically attributed and claimed by one organised crime group in particular - (Lawrence) Bishnoi Group. We believe that the group is connected to agents of the Government of India."

India has called these charges absurd and part of the Justin Trudeau government’s vote bank politics.

"The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centered around vote bank politics," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Incidentally, the remarks come at a time when India is probing Lawrence Bishnoi gang's involvement in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

India Canada's deteriorating ties

Diplomatic relations between India and Canada have plunged to a new low after both countries expelled each other's diplomats amid an ongoing investigation into the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader.

India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats after its Ottawa ambassador and other diplomats were labelled as "persons of interest" in Canada's probe into the killing of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India described Canada's move as "preposterous" and part of the Justin Trudeau government’s vote bank politics.

In a tit-for-tat move, Canada too has asked six Indian diplomats to leave the country, and police had uncovered evidence of a worsening campaign against Canadian citizens.

Relations between the two countries have been fraught since last year when Trudeau claimed he had evidence linking Indian agents to the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in his country.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also said they had significant information on broad criminal activity orchestrated by agents of the government of India and used to target members of the South Asian community in Canada.

India has rejected these accusations as absurd.