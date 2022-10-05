‘From terror to tourism hotspot’: In Baramulla, Shah hails Modi model of governance

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday dismissed plans to hold any dialogue with Pakistan and said that under the Narendra Modi government, terrorism will be wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir to make it the most peaceful place in the country.

Addressing a grand rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, Shah said Modi's model of governance has transformed the Valley from a “terrorist hotspot” to a “tourist hotspot”.

“Earlier, this was a terrorist hotspot, now it's a tourist hotspot. Increasing tourism in J&K has given employment to a number of youth here,” the home minister said at the gathering.

Regarding holding talks with people of Pakistan, Shah said, “Some people say we should talk to Pakistan. Why should we talk to Pakistan? ... We will talk to the people of Baramulla, we will talk to the people of Kashmir.”

Targeting past governments, Shah said that three families – Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhis – were to blame for the “mess in J&K”.

“For the last 70 years, Mufti and company, Abdullah and sons were in power here but didn't provide housing for the 1 lakh homeless people. Modi ji gave homes to these 1 lakh people between 2014-2022,” he said.

“Modi Ji's model of governance brings development and employment, while the Gupkar model offers stones and guns in the hands of the youth. There is a lot of difference between Modi's model and Gupkar model,” Shah added.

Speaking on elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the home minister said as soon as they finish compiling the voters' list, elections will be held in J&K “with full transparency”.

Earlier in the day, Shah chaired a security review meeting with senior officials in Srinagar. Today is the last day of his visit to the union territory – the second since the abrogation of Article 370.

Before concluding his trip, the home minister also launched and laid foundation stones for various development projects in Srinagar.