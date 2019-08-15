india

Aug 15, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on Independence Day as he touched upon the steps his government has taken since his Bharatiya Janata Party came back to power with a huge mandate for the second time.

He talked about a host of issues, ranging from his government’s landmark decision on Jammu and Kashmir to the flood-hit parts of the country.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s Independence Day speech:

-- The new government has not completed even 10 weeks, but in this short span of time in every sector we have taken important steps. Article370 and 35A being revoked is a step towards realising the dream of Sardar Patel.

-- It was the 130 people of India that give us the strength. We went from ‘sabka saath sabka vikaas’ to ‘sabka vishwaas’ in just five years.”

-- There are those who looked at Article 370 with the lens of elections. For those who support it, the country is asking them, if article 370 or 35A is so good and necessary then why did for 70 years, after majority governments, why did you not make it permanent. If you had so much conviction, should have come ahead. But you knew it was not right, and you had no intention to help.

-- Today as we are marking Independence Day, many of our citizens are suffering due to floods in various parts of the country. We stand in solidarity with those affected by the floods.”

-- Population explosion in the country will create various problems for the coming generations. Those who follow the policy of small family also contribute to the development of the nation, it is also a form of patriotism.”

-- In GST, we implemented one nation-one tax. In power, we implemented one nation-one grid. For the automobile sector, we implemented one nation-one mobility card. Similarly, discussions around one nation-one election are on.”

-- Politics comes and goes and it will continue, but steps in the interest of the nation are paramount.”

-- Different regions in India have different things to market. Some place has itr, some have saris while others have utensils. We must reach out to the global market, under the ‘zero defect, zero defect’ ideal.”

-- Our country will have optical fibre networks, good road connectivity, distance study facilities to move ahead. Why can we not have a blue economy, and why should our farmers not export their produce.”

-- Wealth creation is a great national service. Let us never see wealth creators with suspicion. Only when wealth is created, wealth will be distributed. Wealth creation is absolutely essential. Those who create wealth are India’s wealth and we respect them.”

-- Today, the government in India is stable, the policy regime is predictable...the world is eager to explore trade with India. We are working to keep prices under check and increase development. The fundamentals of our economy are strong.”

-- Our forces are India’s pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort. India will have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS. This is going to make the forces even more effective.”

-- I want to announce from the Red Fort that we will move forward with Jal Jeevan Mission. The Centre and states will work towards it and in coming years, more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore will be spent.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 08:40 IST