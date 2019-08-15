Independence Day 2019 Live Updates: PM Modi set to address nation shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver his sixth straight Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in a matter of hours.

This will be his first Independence Day speech after the he led the NDA to a massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections to retain power for a second consecutive term.

His speech on Thursday will see him equal former BJP Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s record of six I-Day speeches.

Modi is expected to cover a host of issues, ranging from his government’s landmark decision on Jammu and Kashmir to the state of economy.

Modi had earlier used the I-Day address to announce his government’s showpiece programmes like ‘Swachh Bharat’, ‘Ayushman Bharat’ and India’s first manned space mission and present a report card on its performance to highlight how the country has grown under his watch.

Modi may seek to address concerns over the economic slowdown amid economic indicators suggesting that the current economic slowdown is likely to worsen. Passenger vehicles sales in India declined by 31% in July compared to the same month last year in the steepest fall in 19 years which has given rise to fears of massive job losses.

Follow LIVE updates here:

7:04 am IST Security and preparation for Independence day celebration at Red Fort Security and preparation for Independence day celebration at Red Fort. Preparation for Independence Day ( Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo )





6:59 am IST Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the tricolour at his residence Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the tricolour at his residence. Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the tricolour at his residence. #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/ZVJqithxng — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019





06:55 am IST Where to watch streaming of Independence Day parade You can watch the full parade and Prime Minister Modi’s speech live on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel from 6:25am. DD National’s coverage the speech will also be available on Google on its search page. The link to this feed will be available on Google Search on both mobile phones and desktop by searching for ‘India Independence Day’. You can also watch the Independence Day speech on the webcast services of the National Informatics Centre here. The Prime Minister’s I-Day speech will also be available on his website narendramodi.in.





06:44 am IST PM Modi’s first Independence Day speech after Lok Sabha win This will be PM Modi’s first Independence Day address to the nation after his party returned to power for a second term with a majority in the April-May Lok Sabha elections.





06:35 am IST Prime Minister Modi wishes nation on Independence Day “Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!” tweeted PM Modi.





06:27 am IST PM Modi to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi PM Modi will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat at 7 am. At 7.30 am, the prime minister’s address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort will begin.



