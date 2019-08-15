e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 15, 2019

Fear of triple talaq kept haunting Muslim women, we ended it: PM Modi in Independence Day speech

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant ‘triple talaq’ among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband came into force on August 1.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2019 08:25 IST
Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi
PM Modi(BJP/ Twitter)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday his government took steps to help Muslim women stop living in fear and removed the practice of triple talaq as he addressed the nation in his sixth straight Independence Day speech.

“The fear of triple talaq kept haunting Muslim women in our country, which is why we took the step to criminalise instant talaq,” PM Modi said in his Independence speech.

Follow LIVE updates on PM Modi’s Independence speech here.

“Remember how scared Muslim women were, those who suffered due to the practice of triple talaq, but we ended that. Many Islamic countries do not have this but in India, to give justice to Muslim mothers and sisters, we hesitated. If we can remove Sati, when we can take strong steps against female infanticide, child marriage, why can we not remove triple talaq,” he said.

HT Editorial: India’s tryst with freedom

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant ‘triple talaq’ among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband came into force on August 1.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 08:13 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesHappy Independence Day 2019KashmirChandrayaan 2Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019Delhi PoliceAshes 2019 2nd TestDelhi Metro
    don't miss