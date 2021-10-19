Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Fruitful meeting’: Jaishankar after talks with counterparts of US, UAE, Israel
india news

‘Fruitful meeting’: Jaishankar after talks with counterparts of US, UAE, Israel

Jaishankar's remarks came after the minister along with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid joined a virtual meeting with US secretary of state Antony Blinken and UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed.
Foreign minister S Jaishankar termed his first meeting with the foreign ministers of the US, UAE, and Israel as ‘fruitful’. (File Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 05:24 AM IST
ANI |

External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday termed his first meeting with the foreign ministers of the US, UAE, and Israel as ‘fruitful’ and said the ministers discussed working together on economic growth and global issues. “A fruitful first meeting with Israeli APM and FM Yair Lapid, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and US Secretary of State Secretary Antony Blinken this evening,” the EAM said in a tweet.

“Discussed working together more closely on economic growth and global issues, agreed on expeditious follow-up,” he added in the tweet.

Jaishankar's remarks came after the minister along with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid joined a virtual meeting with US secretary of state Antony Blinken and UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed a range of issues including climate change, energy cooperation maritime security, and expanding economic and political cooperation in the respective regions, US department of state spokesperson Ned Price informed during a press briefing.

The meeting was closed to the media.

