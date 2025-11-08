‘Frustratingly relevant’: Shashi Tharoor shares old post about Delhi pollution

Congress MP Shashi Throor on Saturday took a dig at the deteriorating air quality of Delhi by sharing an old post on social media about Delhi air pollution and calling it relevant. Air Quality Index of the National Capital has largely remained in the ‘very poor’ category over the past week, with the government undertaking pollution measures.(PTI)

He took to his X handle and posted an image which read “Kab tak zindagi kaatoge cigarette bidi aur cigar mein? Kuch din to guzaro Delhi_NCR mein. (How long will you spend your life on cigarettes, bidis, and cigars? Spend a few days in Delhi-NCR instead!” )

Along with this, Tharoor also wrote a caption saying, “Six years of indifference later, this post remains sadly, frustratingly relevant still…” Tharoor posted this image back in November 2019 and recently reshared it.

As to the period he refers to, while the Centre is ruled by the BJP for over a decade now, the AAP was mostly in power in Delhi in this period before losing the Delhi state election to the BJP in early 2025.

Air Quality Index of the National Capital has largely remained in the ‘very poor’ category over the past week, with the government undertaking pollution measures.

According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI at 4 pm on November 8 stood at 361. Since Diwali, the air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

Earlier, the National Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced a doubling of parking fees across the national capital. DMC and the Delhi government also changed office hours to ensure traffic distribution and therefore reduce pollution.

Delhi Chief Minister said that since the pollution levels are expected to rise between November 15, 2025 and February 15, 2025, working hours have been changed to ensure better air quality.

A day earlier, the AQI plunged to ‘hazardous’ levels with the AQI of 727 in the city, according to data from Swiss monitor IQ Air. The wind activity has been contributing to the post-festival pollution in Delhi.