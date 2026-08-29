FSSAI cracks whip on Everest Food, hing powder sales halted after samples found ‘sub-standard’

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) cracked a whip on Everest Food and Laljee Godhoo after compliance issues were allegedly found in their compounded hing powder (Asafoetida) products.

FSSAI noted that the hing samples were found to be ‘non-compliant’ in the parameter of alcoholic extract. Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

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The food regulator has banned the sale of compounded hing with all its variants with immediate effect till further orders as it cited multiple discrepancies found in the samples.

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Compliance issues flagged by FSSAI

“The samples of Compounded Asafoetida (Hing Powder) were found to be “Misbranded and Sub-standard” by the Food Analyst of the primary food laboratory,” the FSSAI said, adding that the products violated the provisions of the FSS (Food Products and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, as the Alcohol Soluble Extract obtained was 0.00% against the prescribed standard of not less than 5%.

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Deep Dive What were the compliance issues found in Everest Food's hing powder? The FSSAI found that Everest Food's compounded hing powder was misbranded and sub-standard, with an alcohol soluble extract of 0.00%, violating the prescribed standard of at least 5%. Why has the FSSAI prohibited the sale of compounded asafoetida products? The FSSAI prohibited the sale due to multiple compliance issues, including sub-standard quality, non-declaration of salt content exceeding 5%, and consistent non-compliance in alcoholic extract levels across different batches. How is FSSAI ensuring the sale of standard compounded hing products after banning the sub-standard ones? The FSSAI has directed Everest Food to submit an action plan for rectifying the issues related to sub-standard hing, demanding compliance with the FSS Act, 2006, and stating that further action will be taken if satisfactory compliance is not achieved.

{{^usCountry}} “The samples of Yellow Hing Powder (Compounded Asafoetida) and Black Hing Powder (Compounded Asafoetida) were also found to be sub-standard, with Alcoholic Extract reported at 3.29% and 4.4%, respectively,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The samples of Yellow Hing Powder (Compounded Asafoetida) and Black Hing Powder (Compounded Asafoetida) were also found to be sub-standard, with Alcoholic Extract reported at 3.29% and 4.4%, respectively,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

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It further noted that the samples were found to be ‘non-compliant’ in the parameter of alcoholic extract. The FSSAI also pointed out the non-declaration of salt content exceeding 5% and non-declaration of spice content on the label on Chicken Masala, Garam Masala and Egg Curry Powder.

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The FSSAI further flagged a ‘consistent non-compliance’ of Asafoetida collected from various sources as the goods were found to be ‘sub-standard, having less than 5% alcoholic extract.’

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“In view of the above contraventions, the sale of articles in question, i.e. “Compounded Asafoetida” with all its variants, is hereby prohibited with immediate effect till further orders,” it said.

The FSSAI has now directed the Everest Food to submit an action plan for ‘rectification of the continued malpractice of selling sub-standard Compounded Hing/Asafoetida’ and ensure sale of standard products as licensed under the FSS Act, 2006. “In case of no satisfactory explanation or compliance, further action shall be initiated as per the Act, Rules and Regulations,” it said.

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FSSAI action against ‘sub-standard’ hing

Similarly, the samples of hing from Laljee Godhoo were found to be ‘sub-standard’ and ‘not conforming to the prescribed requirements under the FSS (Food Products and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011’.

“The samples of Raw Hing Varieties A, B, C, D, E and F, used in the manufacture of Compounded Hing, were found to be sub-standard due to the presence of excess starch. The starch content in Hing shall not exceed 1% by weight under Regulation 2.9.29,” the FSSAI said, adding that the non-compliances were considered pervasive across batches of Compounded Hing.

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Laljee Godhoo and Company has also been banned from making further sales of the compounded hing products.