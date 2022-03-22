Fuel price hike: Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon amid ruckus over the rejection of Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil’s adjournment motion over the fuel price increase.

M Venkaiah Naidu, the Rajya Sabha chairman, said the notice under Rule 267 is not admitted and the matter can be discussed during the demand for grants of ministries concerned. “This is not the way. It will not go on record.” Naidu said as the House was adjourned amid slogans against the fuel price rise.

All adjournment motions during the ongoing Budget Session have been rejected. Such motions seek to set aside all scheduled business to urgently discuss an issue.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by ₹0.80 for the first time since November 2. Analysts and political parties expect a gradual rise in fuel prices in the coming days to make up for the losses suffered when crude petroleum rates increased after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The price of cooking gas has also been increased by ₹50 per cylinder. The revision is the first since October last year.

In his notice to the Rajya Sabha secretariat, Gohil said, “That the House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to have a discussion on continuing increases in prices of cooking gas, petrol, and diesel.” The notice was moved under Rule 267 of the rules and procedures of the Upper House.

