Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Fuel price in Chennai remains constant for 6th straight days
india news

Fuel price in Chennai remains constant for 6th straight days

Fuel prices in Chennai remained at ₹102.49 for petrol and ₹94.39 for each litre of diesel.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 05:53 PM IST
There have been frequent protests and rallies against the skyrocketing fuel prices in the state after the petrol price touched 100. (Representational photo)

On Thursday, the petrol price was at 102.49 and diesel was at 94.39 in Chennai and the prices remaining constant for the last six days come as a small relief for the people.

The fuel prices in Chennai remained constant for the sixth straight day on Thursday. The petrol price remained at 102.49 and diesel at 94.39 for each litre in Chennai.

The oil companies fix the daily rate of petrol and diesel based on the international price of crude oil and Centre’s approval. With the crude oil rate for every barrel steadily increasing until recently, the fuel prices in the country witnessed a steady rise and crossed the 100-mark.

There have been frequent protests and rallies against the skyrocketing fuel prices in the state after the petrol price touched 100. More than 30 people were detained by police at Thanjavur railway station after they attempted to stage a demonstration against the petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices. On Tuesday, the All India Democratic Women’s Association staged a protest at Union territory Puducherry garlanding cylinders and raising slogans to express their anguish.

Meanwhile, the truck owners’ associations also urged the state governments and the Centre to reduce the fuel prices and toll gate fees. The skyrocketing diesel price affected truck operations and toll gate fees, the truck owners said.

“The fuel prices contributed to the inflation of essential commodities. The trucks are not getting sufficient cargo as the demand is shrinking,” a member of the association said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fuel price hike chennai
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP