Mehul Choksi goes missing, Antigua police launches manhunt

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has gone missing, prompting the Antigua police to launch a manhunt for the scam accused, officials confirmed on early Tuesday. The confirmation from Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal comes shortly after local reports from Antigua, where the fugitive has sought refuge as a citizen, stated that he left his home on Monday 'to go for dinner at a well-known restaurant in the southern part of the island and was never seen again'.

The diamond merchant's vehicle was found in Jolly Harbour later in the evening without any trace of him, a report by antiguanewsroom.com stated.

Talking to HT, Choksi's lawyer Aggarwal said "Mehul Choksi is missing. His family members are worried and anxious and had called me to discuss. Antigua police are investigating. Family is in the dark and worried about his safety.”

A multi-crore scam accused, Choksi siphoned off close to ₹7,080 crore in the ₹13,578 crore PNB fraud before fleeing to Antigua on January 4, 2018, a month before the mega-scam came to notice.

Choksi fled the country allegedly after committing fraud in the public sector lender Punjab National Bank.

In a charge sheet filed last year, the ED claimed Choksi didn’t just cheat Indian banks but customers and lenders in Dubai and the United States as well. His assets worth ₹2,500 crore have already been attached.

Earlier in March this year, Antigua and Barbuda has initiated the process to cancel fugitive diamantaire’s citizenship granted under the Caribbean nation’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) in November 2017 but he challenged the government’s move in court, people familiar with the matter said.

Choksi was issued a show-cause notice by Antigua and Barbuda authorities last year as part of the process to cancel his citizenship, according to people aware of the developments.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had claimed in March this year that fugitive businessmen Vijaya Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are "coming back" to India" to face the law.

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi are all coming back to face law of the land, Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha while replying to a debate on the insurance amendment bill.

