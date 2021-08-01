Fulfilled promises made in 2017, will form government again in UP: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has fulfilled the promises made to the people during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections campaign and that the party will form the government in the state again with a landslide victory next year.

Lauding chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah said law and order has improved, there is all-round development, welfare schemes have been implemented and the Covid-19 pandemic was handled well by the state government.

“In 2017, the BJP promised that we will make UP a developed state and also revamp its law and order. Today in 2021, I can say with pride that Yogi Adityanath and his team have taken UP to the top spot in terms of law and order,” Shah said speaking after laying the foundation of Uttar Pradesh State Forensic Science Institute.

“For six years till 2019, I travelled a lot in UP. Hence, I know the earlier UP very well. There was an atmosphere of fear in western UP...women felt unsafe, the land mafia was grabbing the land of the poor people and riots were rampant,” he added.

The BJP government does not run on the basis of the caste, BJP government does not work for a family but it works for the welfare of the poor, he said. “The BJP governments work for the development of the poorest person...Today, in 44 development schemes, UP is on the top spot in the country...,” he said.

Shah also praised the Yogi government for its handling of the Covid-19 crisis. “The Uttar Pradesh government did a great job in Covid-19 management during the two waves. Uttar Pradesh is becoming almost Covid free due to the hard work and diligence of Yogi ji. The maximum number of vaccination, testing and hospital beds were arranged in Uttar Pradesh.” .

Countering Shah’s statements, Samajwadi Party spokesperson, Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said, “UP witnessed the worst management of Covid pandemic. People died gasping for oxygen, dead bodies were found floating in river Ganga, there was Covid kit testing scandal, the hospitals were ill equipped to handle the Covid crisis. The BJP government has failed on all fronts, it has failed to fulfill the promises made to the people in its Sankalp patra...”

The state Congress Committee spokesperson, Surendra Rajput said, “The floating bodies in Ganga, hundreds of dead bodies buried on the bank of the river when second wave of the Covid pandemic hit the state exposed the BJP government claims on the Covid management...The people will teach the BJP a lesson in the 2022 election.”

BSP state unit president, Bhim Rajbhar said, “A large number of people died in the rural and urban areas of UP when second wave hit UP in early April. . The rise in the price of the essential commodities, unemployment, harassment of farmers and traders will prove to a be a nemesis for the BJP in the 2022 election.”