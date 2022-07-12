Furore over ‘bared fangs’ of Ashoka symbol uveiled by PM Modi: ‘From Gandhi to…’

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem cast atop the new Parliament building, opposition parties questioned the new design in which the four lions have bared their fangs, in contrast to the Lion Capital of Emperor Ashoka in Sarnath. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said there is a “gentleness” on the face of the four lions in the original work while the “copy” created in the “Amrit Kaal” has lions that show tendency to swallow everything.

“Each symbol reflects the inner thinking of the human being. Human beings use symbols to show the common man what is his nature,” the RJD wrote in Hindi while posting contrasting images of the national emblem.

Senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan compared the national emblem with the lions sitting “majestically” and “peacefully” with Mahatma Gandhi and and the ones with bared fangs on the new Parliament building with Nathuram Godse, Gandhi's assassin.

“From Gandhi to Godse; From our national emblem with lions sitting majestically & peacefully; to the new national emblem unveiled for the top of the new Parliament building under construction at Central Vista; Angry lions with bared fangs,” he said in a tweet. “This is Modi's new India!”

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who has been under fire for her recent remarks on goddess Kali, also shared the two constrasting images of the national emblem without writing anything.

Opposition parties also criticised the inauguration by Prime Minister Modi, saying this was a "violation" of the Constitution which envisages separation of power between the Executive and the Legislature.

The BJP dismissed the criticism terming it politically motivated.

"It is unfortunate that the opposition parties have come out with another set of unfounded allegations, which smacks of their political motive," BJP chief spokesperson and national media in-charge Anil Baluni said, as quoted by PTI.

