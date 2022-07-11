Weight: 9,500 kg | 10 facts about National Emblem atop new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. He was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and minister of urban affairs Hardeep Puri. Authorities have maintained that Parliament's Winter Session will be held in the new building.

Here are 10 interesting facts about the national emblem cast unveiled by PM Modi

1. The emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height.

2. A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support it.

3. The concept sketch and process of casting of the National Emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation, news agency PTI reported.

4. These processes ranged from clay modelling and computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing.

5. In the first process, a computer graphic sketch was prepared by the graphic designers and architects involved in the project. A clay model was then reportedly prepared on the basis of this graphic sketch.

6. To take the emblem on the roof, it was divided into over 150 segments and assembled on the roof.

7. It is believed that more than 100 artisans worked for over six months to get the emblem to look like it does now. The assembling of these 150 segments alone took two months.

8. The emblem of India was adopted on January 26, 1950 - the same day when the constitution of India came into force.

9. The emblem is the visual representation of the famous Lion Capital from 250 BC. It was originally discovered in Sarnath - a small Uttar Pradesh town where Gautam Buddha taught the dharma to his disciples for the first time - and in the original form, it was set atop the famous Ashoka Column.

10. The illustration of the two-dimensional or pictorial representation of the Lion Capital for the first handwritten constitution was entrusted to Indian painter Dinanath Bhargava.

With inputs from news agency PTI