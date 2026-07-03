Future belongs entirely to EVs, says Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday underlined the need for increased production of electric vehicles in the country in the wake of fuel crisis due to uncertainty in crude oil imports.

India News

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone for Hero MotoCorp’ global parts centre (GPC 2.0) at Madannapalem in Satyavedu constituency of Tirupati district, Naidu asserted that in future, Indian roads would be dominated by electric vehicles.

“The future belongs entirely to electric vehicles. Hero MotoCorp should be fully prepared to meet the growing demand for EVs,” the chief minister said and asked the company to significantly expand its electric mobility manufacturing operations in the state.

He assured the company of the government’s full support for the speedy execution of its expansion plans.

The chief minister said the new global parts centre, being established with an initial investment of over ₹750 crore, was part of Hero MotoCorp’s broader investment roadmap of more than ₹3,200 crore. “It will transform Tirupati into a world-class manufacturing, logistics and electric mobility hub,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Naidu paid tribute to Hero MotoCorp founder Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal, describing him as a visionary industrialist who made immense contributions to nation-building through entrepreneurship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naidu paid tribute to Hero MotoCorp founder Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal, describing him as a visionary industrialist who made immense contributions to nation-building through entrepreneurship. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said Hero MotoCorp has been a valued partner in Andhra Pradesh’s industrial growth, particularly in the transformation of the Rayalaseema region. “The latest investment will create fresh opportunities for the youth, strengthen Rayalaseema’s industrial economy and establish Tirupati as one of India’s leading manufacturing, mobility and logistics hubs,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s renewable energy ambitions, the chief minister said Andhra Pradesh has prepared plans to generate 160 GW of green energy and has already signed agreements for 100 GW of power generation, placing the state ahead of others in renewable energy development.

He also praised Hero MotoCorp for promoting women employment, noting that nearly 40% of the company’s workforce comprises women. He described women from Andhra Pradesh as hardworking, quick learners and capable of making significant contributions to industrial development.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking on the occasion, Hero MotoCorp executive chairman Dr Pawan Munjal said the new Global Parts Centre marks an important milestone in the company’s journey and reflects its confidence in India’s future and Andhra Pradesh’s growth vision.

He said the investment would transform Tirupati into a future-ready manufacturing and electric mobility hub, strengthen Hero MotoCorp’s global supply chain and reinforce the company’s commitment to “Made in India, for India and the World.”