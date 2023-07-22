Poor outcome following resistance by G20 members over renewable energy targets

In what was expected to be one of the most important ministerial meetings on energy transition that could help achieve a breakthrough on critical issues such as trebling of renewable energy deployment, phasing down of fossil fuels and plans to finance transition, there was near breakdown of talks in Goa, according to independent observers.

4th Energy Transitions Working Group meeting was held in Goa on Saturday (Twitter Photo)

New fractures were created with stiff resistance from certain rich countries in the G20 on trebling of renewable energy deployment. Countries highly dependent on oil and gas also resisted any strong wording on fossil fuel phase-down, said the people mentioned above.

A G20 energy transitions ministers’ outcome document and chair’s summary published on Saturday suggests that some G20 members did not support the language on phasing down of fossil fuels.

The language of the summary was not strong enough on the most significant issues such as renewable energy, fossil fuels and finance, experts pointed out.

It was noted that “accelerated deployment of zero and low-emission technologies, including renewables play an important role in achieving energy transitions. It was also noted that the current rate of grid-based technologies deployment globally may be insufficient to achieve universal energy access”.

“To that end, and in line with different national circumstances, including natural potential and where strong early efforts have already been delivered, there is a need to scale up the deployment of renewable energy at an accelerated pace, address challenges including power systems flexibility, remove the barriers hindering their deployment, and bring down costs while noting the significance of our voluntary contributions towards efforts to triple the aforementioned energy technologies capacity globally, through existing targets and policies in line with national circumstances, by 2030,” the summary states.

“Similar ambition concerning other zero and net zero technologies, including abatement and removal technologies, was voiced,” it added.

“The energy sector’s contribution to global GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions is significant. Given that fossil fuels currently continue to play a significant role in the global energy mix, eradication of energy poverty, and meeting the growing energy demand, the importance of making efforts toward.s phase down unabated fossil fuels, in line with different national circumstances was emphasised by some members while others had different views on the matter that abatement and removal technologies will address such concerns,” the summary states.

Apart from this, a discussion on the Russia-Ukraine crisis was also held in the meeting with differences of opinion from the world leaders which complicated talks.

“The war in Ukraine has further adversely impacted the global economy. There was a discussion on the issue. We reiterated our national positions as expressed in other fora, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly…Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy – constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks,” the summary stated.

Since Friday, several countries blocked talks on raising finance for the transition to higher renewable energy deployment. Following fractures in talks that went on till Saturday early morning and through the day, what is now likely to come out is a very loose text in the chair’s summary.

During the meeting, some parties pushed for “zero-carbon technology” with experts pointing out that zero-carbon tech could even mean coal with carbon capture and storage.

“Increasing solar and wind deployment is critical. But now we are hearing phrases like low carbon hydrogen, zero carbon technologies etc. We have to be clear about the targets to keep 1.5°C and 2°C possible,” said an official, who attended the meeting.

According to two observers at the meeting, the US has resisted targets on trebling renewable energy while Saudi Arabia has resisted wording on fossil fuel phase down.

“Plain geopolitics. The US-China track did not work well. There is Saudi resistance on fossil fuels and there is generally a lot of resistance on financing transition,” said another observer.

HT had earlier on Saturday reported that as the leaders negotiate on a joint statement on the way forward for energy transition to cleaner sources, there have been disagreements on the language related to phasing down of fossil fuels, scaling up climate finance and trebling of renewable energy deployment by 2030.

A leaked draft G20 communique of the ‘Energy Transitions Working Group’ dated July 6 was shared among the officials on Friday. The draft note states that the current rate of renewable energy deployment, globally, may be insufficient to implement the goals of the Paris Agreement and achieve universal energy access.

According to International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the annual global deployment of renewable energy needs to triple by 2030.

“To that end, and in line with national circumstances, we aim to contribute towards scaling up renewable energy at an accelerated pace, remove barriers hindering its deployment, and bring down costs by strengthening renewable energy capacity,” the draft said.

On fossil fuels, the language is careful. “While we note that fossil fuels continue to be part of the energy mix for many countries, we also recognise the importance of accelerating efforts towards the phasing down of unabated fossil fuels in line with national circumstances. In this regard, we reaffirm our commitment made in 2009 in Pittsburg to phase out and rationalise, over the medium-term, inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that encourage wasteful consumption and commit to achieving this objective, while providing targeted support to the poorest and most vulnerable,” it said.

The draft also speaks of doubling the rate of energy efficiency and a “G20 Action Plan on Doubling the Rate of Energy Efficiency Improvement by 2030” prepared by the Indian Presidency.

Due to a breakdown in talks in Goa, an international agency had to inform people that their press statement scheduled to be released following the G20 joint statement will have to be withheld because of changes in discussions.

“What we are going to see is a diluted summary from the chair which is India. India however has been very supportive of renewable energy targets and other issues,” said another observer.

The G20’s views and resolutions ahead of the UN Climate Meeting (COP28) to be held in Dubai this November are important because member countries are responsible for 80% of global emissions and GDP

