G20 meeting in India marred by Russia-Ukraine war: US Secretary of State
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
G20 foreign ministers' meet: G20 countries must continue to call on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, Blinken said in the meeting.
A Group of 20 (G20) meeting of foreign ministers in India has been marred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
"Unfortunately, this meeting has again been marred by Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine," Blinken said, adding that G20 countries must continue to call on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.
