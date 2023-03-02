Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / G20 meeting in India marred by Russia-Ukraine war: US Secretary of State

G20 meeting in India marred by Russia-Ukraine war: US Secretary of State

Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Mar 02, 2023 02:31 PM IST

G20 foreign ministers' meet: G20 countries must continue to call on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, Blinken said in the meeting.

A Group of 20 (G20) meeting of foreign ministers in India has been marred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.(AP)

Read here: With a strong administration record on India, Blinken arrives in Delhi

"Unfortunately, this meeting has again been marred by Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine," Blinken said, adding that G20 countries must continue to call on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
antony blinken g20 summit g20 russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP