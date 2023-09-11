‘Modi government has learnt from Congress, Gandhi family’: Robert Vadra on G20 success

Businessman Robert Vadra has said that India hosting the G20 Summit is a "proud moment" and noted that international events have been held in the past and that the Modi government has learnt from the Congress party and the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.(HT FILE)

Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, told ANI in an interview that the Nehru-Gandhi family has strived for international support for the country.

"I congratulate all the guests who came for the G20 Summit. It's a proud moment. I remember when Indraji was instrumental in holding such events and Priyanka’s family and the Gandhi family have always done a lot to bring international support to our country and will continue doing it…Rahul instrumental…I'm proud of them (the leaders and delegates) being here…and how they will be involved in our country. I wish them the best and I'm sure the G20 will be a success," Vadra said.

Asked about Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's remarks that the G20 declaration was a diplomatic triumph, Vadra said, “I definitely see that”.

“As I said, the Modi government has learnt from Mrs Indira Gandhi and the Gandhi family and the Congress who have always helped all international support and has had events as such... Let's not forget that," he said.

"I welcome all the delegates and everybody who came to India and I'm sure their trip is a success, and I'm sure many more events will happen like this ahead as well. My family is also always there to support all the delegates and people internationally as a proud Indian," he added.

Shashi Tharoor had told ANI that the Delhi Declaration was undoubtedly a diplomatic triumph for India.

“It's a good achievement because right until the G20 summit was being convened, the widespread expectation was there would be no agreement and, that, therefore, a joint communique might not be possible, and, that we might have to end up with a chairman's summary,” he had said.

However, he had also talked of the BJP trying to “instrumentalize the G20 as something that would turn out to be an asset for them".

The G20 Summit was held in the national capital on September 9 and 10 and has been widely hailed as a huge success.

India, USA, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor during the sidelines of the Summit and Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) was also announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked about the government laying thrust of use of ‘Bharat’ instead of India during the Summit, Vadra said the BJP-led government is keen on renaming.

“We should not bring everything about a title but I know this government will retitle every road and every institution if it is named by the minorities. We are a large country, we have a very large population. We have diverse cultures and heritage. We should respect all faiths. We should not have religion-based politics and we should not be trivial in retitling names, and you know, institutions and roads," he said.

Answering another query, he said the people of the country want a change.

“This new alliance that's come along is called INDIA. We'll give them (the BJP) a good fight and we will be strong and we will take the word of the people of India which are hidden by this government. We are supported by the people of this country. And the good future will be by INDIA, the group headed by Rahul and the other prominent leaders and 2024 will be a good year for the new collaboration," he said. (ANI)

