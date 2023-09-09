At G20 Summit, Justin Trudeau to raise foreign interference issue with PM Modi

Ahead of an expected pull-aside meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he will raise the issue of foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (right) (File Photo)

Speaking to the media in Singapore, prior to reaching New Delhi on Friday evening for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Trudeau, according to CBC News said, “As always, we will emphasize how important the rule of law is.”

Asked specifically about India in the context of foreign interference, Trudeau said, “It is incredibly important that we continue to protect Canadians from any and all types of interference.”

“One of the things we’re focused on in this inquiry is recognising. Yes China and Russia are responsible for interference, but other countries engage in it as well,” the Canadian PM added.

The inquiry he referred to was the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and democratic institutions, which was announced on Thursday by Dominic LeBlanc, minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs.

The commissioner for the inquiry will be Marie-Josée Hogue, a judge in the province of Quebec. She “is mandated to examine and assess interference by China, Russia and other foreign states or nonstate actors, including any potential impacts, to confirm the integrity of, and any impacts on, the 43rd and 44th federal general elections at the national and electoral district levels,” according to a release from the Public Safety department on Thursday.

She will deliver an interim report by February 29, 2024, and a final report by December 2024.

Indian officials have repeatedly told the Hindustan Times that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of a fellow democratic nation like Canada and expects Ottawa to reciprocate. However, an official stressed, New Delhi has a legitimate concern over Khalistani extremism being fostered in Canada, with backers including prominent politicians and the lack of commitment from Ottawa in countering separatist activity.

An official said earlier this year that while Canadian officials talk of Indian interference, they are conflating attempts by countries like China to influence Federal elections in 2019 and 2021 with India protecting its territorial integrity and acting against terrorist groups.

Trudeau arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit with his son Xavier on Friday. He was received by Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

New Delhi is hosting the 18th G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, which will witness the presence of over 25 world leaders and their accompanying delegates. The mega event is being organised at state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.

