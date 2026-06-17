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G7 margins: Modi, UAE President call for free navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Modi also held a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and discussed steps being taken to implement Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 12:01 am IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed bilateral relations, including energy cooperation, and called for continued free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz during a meeting on the margins of the G7 Summit in France on Tuesday.

Following the meeting with the UAE President, Modi said on social media that the two sides “discussed India-UAE ties across sectors and ways to further energise our comprehensive strategic partnership”. (X/narendramodi)

Modi also held a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and discussed steps being taken to implement the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CEPA) signed by the two sides in July last year, as well as cooperation in areas such as defence, technology and green energy. The free trade agreement is yet to be ratified by the UK Parliament.

Following the meeting with the UAE President, Modi said on social media that the two sides “discussed India-UAE ties across sectors and ways to further energise our comprehensive strategic partnership”. Modi thanked MBZ and the UAE government for taking care of the Indian community of more than four million in the Emirates.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two leaders exchanged views on “peace, security and stability in the West Asia region”. A readout from the external affairs ministry said the discussions encompassed cooperation in technology, trade, investment, energy and defence.

“The leaders looked forward to the early entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement,” the external affairs ministry said in a readout. Modi welcomed progress under the bilateral Technology Security Initiative, including the recent launch of the India-UK Critical Minerals Global Supply Chain Observatory.

Modi and Starmer also discussed regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

strait of hormuz united arab emirates
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