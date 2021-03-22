Home / India News / Gallery made of wooden planks collapses during a Kabaddi match in Telangana, 100 spectators injured
Gallery made of wooden planks collapses during a Kabaddi match in Telangana, 100 spectators injured

At least 100 people were injured after a gallery made of wooden planks collapsed during a Kabaddi match in Telangana's Suryapet area on Mondayevening. (With inputs from Srinivasa Rao Apparasu).
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:01 PM IST
(With inputs from Srinivasa Rao Apparasu)

