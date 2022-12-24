Gandhi family walks together in Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Delhi | Pics
The Gandhi family walked together in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Saturday as former party president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and son-in-law Robert Vadra marched with Rahul Gandhi and other members of the party in New Delhi. This is the first time the entire family has walked in the yatra together.
Wearing a mask, the former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi walked with Rahul Gandhi for a short distance till the yatra halted for the morning break at the Ashram Chowk in Delhi.
Veteran actor Kamal Hassan also joined the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march. Hassan is the latest celebrity to join the padyatra, which has already covered nearly 3,000 km and will cover 12 states.
Early in the morning, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered in Delhi from Haryana. The Kerala MP was followed by thousands of supporters, including a group of blind students as he led the Yatra from the Badarpur border to the Ashram, the entire stretch being decorated with tricolours, balloons, and banners of the leader.