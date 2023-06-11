How to make ‘sanskari babies’? RSS body's campaign for pregnant women involves Ramayana, Bhagavad Gita

An affiliate of Rashtra Sevika Samiti (RSS), a Hindu right-wing women’s organisation, is set to launch a campaign on Sunday to encourage pregnant women to raise ‘sanskari and deshbhakt’ (cultured and nationalistic) kids, news agency PTI reported. Titled ‘Garbha Sanskar’, the initiative by Samvardhinee Nyas urges women to study religious texts like Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana, chant Sanskrit mantras and practice yoga.

A senior nurse uses a stethoscope to examine a 25-year-old who is nine months pregnant, at a government maternity hospital which runs on rooftop solar power, in Raichur.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The programme will reportedly be launched across the country and will be endorsed by doctors associated with the RSS-affiliate. A Nyas functionary said that the country has been categorised into five regions with a team of 10 doctors each, who will be assigned 20 pregnant women from their respective areas.

An eight-member central team, which comprises doctors from ayurvedic, homoeopathy and allopathy disciplines as well as a 'subject expert, has been constituted to oversee the implementation of the programme.

According to Samvardhinee Nyas, a wing of the organisation that parallels the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, parents who recite Sanskrit chants and read religious scriptures during the nine months of pregnancy will positively impact the development of the baby’s brain in the womb. "Positive vibrations reach the baby in the womb with chanting of Sanskrit shlokas," the report added. This is to ensure that values and culture are inculcated in the womb itself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The programme has reportedly been charted with a ‘scientific’ approach towards pregnancy right from conception to delivery and will produce the ‘next generation patriot’, according to the right-wing body.

that "Every child taking birth, be it a boy or a girl, should come with good sanskar, good thoughts, and be a deshbhakt (patriot). Our future generations should come to this world and grow up with a sense of service, values, culture, and respect for women," one of the members of the Nyas organisation told PTI.

Families will also receive guidance on communicating with the baby in the womb and taking care of a child including providing nutritious food and a healthy environment to grow up in. Lessons in yoga will also be imparted to the participating women to strive for a ‘normal delivery’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"After four months in the womb, the baby starts listening…parents will tell the baby about family members, Bharat, the state they live in, and stories of India's great personalities," the organisation, that claims to celebrate the physical, intellectual, and spiritual development of Indian women, said. The process will continue till the babies reach the age of two, the report stated.

A member of the organisation expressed confidence in the programme helping shape 'Bharat Nirman' (India's development).

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and other dignitaries are expected to be present during the virtual launch.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritu Maria Johny Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail