Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Under PMSMA: Now, pregnant women can get check-up done on four days in a month

Under PMSMA: Now, pregnant women can get check-up done on four days in a month

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 02, 2023 10:39 PM IST

The decision to increase the days was taken due to poor turnout of pregnant women for check-up during the PMSMA.

The number of days for check-up of pregnant women under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyaan (PMSMA) have been increased from two to four days per month now, said an order from the principal secretary health.

Now, pregnant women can get check-up done on four days in a month (file)
Now, pregnant women can get check-up done on four days in a month (file)

The decision to increase the days was taken due to poor turnout of pregnant women for check-up during the PMSMA.

“A total 12.50-lakh pregnant women (in their second and third trimester) came for check-up by March against an estimated 67 lakh count of pregnant women in the state,” said the order from the principal secretary health.

PMSMA will now be conducted on four days on 1, 9 16 and 24 of any given months at the government health facilities across the state where pregnant women can have access to exclusive check-up and avail diagnostic and medication facilities, the order stated.

“It is important to identify and treat/manage complications that may arise during initial stages of pregnancy and for this antenatal checkup as prescribed has to be done,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist, SC Trivedi Memorial trust hospital.

“Checkup actually helps reduce the maternal mortality,” said Dr SP Jaiswar, HoD gynaecology at the King George’s Medical University.

“Many women do not come out of the house during initial stages of pregnancy as they think the child might fall prey to evil eye. Women who follow such myths come for check up at the end of the second trimester,” said Suman, an ASHA (accredited social health activist).

She said, “Often in urban places where extended families live in another district or village, the pregnant women leave for her maternal house after second trimester.”

According to the national family health survey-5 school education has had a positive impact upon pregnant women going for check-ups. Statistics say a total 95.7% pregnant women were registered and given cards for check-up and 83.4% got institutional delivery done but only 42.4% pregnant women got all four pre-delivery check-ups done.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out