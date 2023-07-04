'Terrible': Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast on Gurugram power cuts; Arvind Kejriwal reacts

Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, one of India’s most-followed YouTubers, expressed his disappointment over the electricity supply in Haryana's Gurugram. Taneja, who recently shifted to Gurugram from Delhi, described power cuts in Gurugram as “terrible”.

Gaurav Taneja (Facebook/@flyingbeast320)

“We have just moved to Gurugram from Delhi. The power cuts here are terrible,” Taneja, who is also a national-level bodybuilder and a pilot, tweeted on Monday.

Reacting to Taneja's tweet, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, Delhi is the best…"

Who is Gaurav Taneja?

Gaurav Taneja runs three popular YouTube channels, Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV and Rasbhari Ke Papa.

Taneja has collaborated with other popular influencers like Technical Guruji, Mumbiker Nikhil, and Slay Point.

He has now also made some interesting collaborations with stars like Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, R Madhavan, and others.

Kejriwal's remarks come days after the power regulator in Delhi allowed distribution companies to increase power tariffs in the national capital after they sought a cost-reflective tariff for the current financial year. The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has allowed BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to charge 9.42 per cent more on top of the prevailing rates, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) 6.39 per cent, and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) 2 per cent.

Electricity rates in Delhi have not been hiked since 2014.

The Delhi NCT administration said the fresh rise in power tariffs will not affect the consumers, reported ANI.

Delhi minister Atishi had earlier said the consumers who get free electricity up to 200 units will have no impact from the latest rise in tariffs. However, she added other consumers will have to pay about an 8 per cent surcharge. She also blamed the central government for the power tariff hike in the national capital.

