Gautam Adani is world’s 2nd richest person. Five things about the tycoon
Gautam Adani, the founder of the conglomerate Adani Group, briefly became the second richest person in the world with a net worth of $155.7 billion (12.37 lakh crore) as of September 16, 2022, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list. The 60-year-old self-made billionaire is currently ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault, a French tycoon..
Here are five things to know about Adani and his businesses:
- The largest port in India, Mundra, is run by the Adani Group in Gujarat, the state where Adani was born. The Ahmedabad-based infrastructure group is India’s largest closely held thermal coal producer and largest coal trader too.
- Adani entered the cement industry in a major way in May 2022 when he won a bid to buy the Indian cement division of Swiss giant Holcim for $10.5 billion. He pledged to invest up to $70 billion in renewable energy projects in his quest to become the greatest green energy generator in the world.
- According to stock exchange records from March 2022, Adani has a 75% ownership stake in Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, and Adani Transmissions. Additionally, he holds a 37% stake in Adani Total Gas, a 65% stake in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, and a 61% stake in Adani Green Energy.
- Adani surpassed Microsoft Corp.'s Bill Gates as the world’s fourth-richest person last month before which he first overtook Mukesh Ambani as the richest Asian in February and became a centibillionaire in April.
- Adani, a college dropout, turned down his father's textile business in 1988 in favour of establishing a commodities export company. He had also survived the terrorist attack in Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2008.
(With agency inputs)