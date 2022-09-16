Gautam Adani, Elon Musk sole wealth gainers in Top 10 Forbes billionaires list

Billionaire Gautam Adani has become the world's second richest man as per Forbes' list. He pipped Louis Vitton boss Bernard Arnault by a whisker to achieve the feat. The 60-year-old tycoon is now ahead of billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Berkshire Hathway chairman Warren Buffett.



According to the Forbes Billionaires List, Adani's net worth is now more than ₹12 lakh crore, after a rise of 3.49 per cent. He is behind Tesla founder Elon Musk whose net worth stands at $273.5 billion. Musk, who is embroiled in a bitter legal fight with social media giant Twitter over his decision to back out of the $44 billion buyout deal, gained $789 million.



Both Adani and Musk are the only billionaires in the top 10 list who have witnessed a surge in their net worth.



Gautam Adani is the co-founder of the Adani Group, the largest port operator in the country. The group is also said to be the largest coal trader across India. The other Indian in the top 10 list is Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth is $92 billion. Ambani, whose Reliance Jio is set to roll out standalone 5G services in select Indian cities by Diwali, is ahead of Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. However, Ambani's net worth declined by $2.8 billion dollars.



On Wednesday, both Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos lost ₹1.50 lakh crore in a day as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But Adani and Ambani were the sole gainers in the top 10 list.

