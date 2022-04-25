Gautam Adani overtakes Warren Buffett to become world's 5th richest person

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has become the world's fifth-richest person overtaking legendary investor Warren Buffett, according to Forbes data.

According to Forbes estimates, the net worth of 59-year-old Gautam Adani surged to $123.7 billion as of Friday's market close, while Warren Buffett's net worth stood at $121.7 billion. Buffett is 91 years old.

Adani's estimated $123.7 billion net worth makes him the richest person in India, $19 billion wealthier than the country's number 2, Mukesh Ambani (who's worth an estimated $104.7 billion), Forbes said in a report.

Adani surpassed Buffett as shares of the famed investor's Berkshire Hathaway dropped by 2 per cent on Friday amid a broad drop in the US stock market.

There are now only four people on the planet richer than Adani, according to Forbes' real-time billionaire tracker.

Here is a list of top five richest people:

Rank Name Net worth Source Citizenship 1 Elon Musk $269.7 billion Tesla, SpaceX US 2 Jeff Bezos $170.2 billion Amazon US 3 Bernard Arnault $167.9 billion LVMH France 4 Bill Gates $130.2 billion Microsoft US 5 Gautam Adani $123.7 billion Diversified India

