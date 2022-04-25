Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gautam Adani overtakes Warren Buffett to become world's 5th richest person

There are now only four people on the planet richer than Adani, according to Forbes' real-time billionaire tracker.
REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 11:33 PM IST
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has become the world's fifth-richest person overtaking legendary investor Warren Buffett, according to Forbes data.

According to Forbes estimates, the net worth of 59-year-old Gautam Adani surged to $123.7 billion as of Friday's market close, while Warren Buffett's net worth stood at $121.7 billion. Buffett is 91 years old.

Adani's estimated $123.7 billion net worth makes him the richest person in India, $19 billion wealthier than the country's number 2, Mukesh Ambani (who's worth an estimated $104.7 billion), Forbes said in a report.

Adani surpassed Buffett as shares of the famed investor's Berkshire Hathaway dropped by 2 per cent on Friday amid a broad drop in the US stock market.

There are now only four people on the planet richer than Adani, according to Forbes' real-time billionaire tracker.

Here is a list of top five richest people:

RankNameNet worthSourceCitizenship
1Elon Musk$269.7 billionTesla, SpaceXUS
2Jeff Bezos$170.2 billionAmazonUS
3Bernard Arnault$167.9 billionLVMHFrance
4Bill Gates$130.2 billionMicrosoftUS
5Gautam Adani$123.7 billionDiversifiedIndia
