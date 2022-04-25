Gautam Adani overtakes Warren Buffett to become world's 5th richest person
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has become the world's fifth-richest person overtaking legendary investor Warren Buffett, according to Forbes data.
According to Forbes estimates, the net worth of 59-year-old Gautam Adani surged to $123.7 billion as of Friday's market close, while Warren Buffett's net worth stood at $121.7 billion. Buffett is 91 years old.
Adani's estimated $123.7 billion net worth makes him the richest person in India, $19 billion wealthier than the country's number 2, Mukesh Ambani (who's worth an estimated $104.7 billion), Forbes said in a report.
Adani surpassed Buffett as shares of the famed investor's Berkshire Hathaway dropped by 2 per cent on Friday amid a broad drop in the US stock market.
There are now only four people on the planet richer than Adani, according to Forbes' real-time billionaire tracker.
Here is a list of top five richest people:
|Rank
|Name
|Net worth
|Source
|Citizenship
|1
|Elon Musk
|$269.7 billion
|Tesla, SpaceX
|US
|2
|Jeff Bezos
|$170.2 billion
|Amazon
|US
|3
|Bernard Arnault
|$167.9 billion
|LVMH
|France
|4
|Bill Gates
|$130.2 billion
|Microsoft
|US
|5
|Gautam Adani
|$123.7 billion
|Diversified
|India
