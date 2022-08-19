Gautam Gambhir quotes Mahatma Gandhi as he says 'sharab harmful...' in a dig at AAP

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 19, 2022 12:27 PM IST

The CBI raid at Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's residence on Friday morning turned into a major political controversy with the BJP and AAP leaders slamming each other.

BJP leader Gautam Gambhir took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party as CBI raided Manish Sisodia's house on Friday. (Getty)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Cricketer-turned-BJP leader Gautam Gambhir on Friday took to social media and quoted Mahatma Gandhi as he said alcohol is harmful to both health and soul -- as CBI raided Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise police probe. Using the hashtag 'Delhi deserves better', Gambhir tweeted, "Mahatma Gandhi had said alcohol destroys both body and soul." Also Read | ‘Give a missed call to make India strongest nation': Kejriwal on raids, Sisodia

The comment came as the raid led to a standoff between the AAP and the BJP with the AAP dragging PM Modi in the debate. Union minister Anurag Thakur said Kejriwal should stop treating people as fools. "AAP, Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia's real face has come in front of the public today," the Union minister said.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said a corrupt person remains a corrupt person no matter how he or she tries to prove himself otherwise. "No matter how hard a corrupt person tries to prove himself innocent, he will still remain corrupt. This is not the first case of corruption by AAP. There has been huge corruption in the liquor stores in Delhi," he said.

All AAP leaders, including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, welcomed the CBI probe and asserted with confidence that the CBI will find nothing. The party said the Centre wants to thwart the development AAP is doing in health and education.

