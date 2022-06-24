'Gave my department to Shinde, did everything for his son': Uddhav Thackeray

As Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed his party workers on Friday amid the ongoing political mayhem in the state, he said he did many things for the Shindes yet is at the receiving end of their allegations. "Eknath Shinde's son is an MP from Shiv Sena, I did everything for him. The department I had was given to Shinde," Uddhav said at the party meeting, as quoted by ANI. Reiterating his will to fight back the rebels led by Eknath Shinde, Uddhav said he has only left the official residence of the chief minister, not the fight. "People who used to say, we will die but never leave Shiv Sena, ran away today,” the chief minister said.

Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde, a doctor, is a Shiv Sena MP from the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

Making an emotional appeal to his party workers, Uddhav said, "I am not greedy for power. People who used to say we will die but never leave Shiv Sena ran away today."

Challenging the rebel leaders to go to the public without the name of his father Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav said, "If they have courage, don't take Balasaheb and Shiv Sena's names." The rebel group has claimed it to be the real Shiv Sena and the true followers of Balasaheb.

Taking on the allegation of the rebel MLAs that the chief minister was beyond the reach of the party MLAs, Uddhav on Friday said he could not meet people because of his health reasons. “I could not even open my eyes. I had pain in my neck and head," he said. Invoking Shivaji Maharaj, Uddhav said Shivaji Maharaj was defeated but people were always with him.

