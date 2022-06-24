Home / India News / Maha political crisis LIVE: 37 rebel Sena MLAs send letter to Maha Dy Speaker, declare Shinde their leader
Maha political crisis LIVE: 37 rebel Sena MLAs send letter to Maha Dy Speaker, declare Shinde their leader

  • Maharashtra Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday alleged that the BJP is behind the political instability in the state and said that the alliance is extending its support to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with other MLAs during a meeting, in Guwahati on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (PTI)

Updated on Jun 24, 2022 06:08 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates | June 24: Battling the political crisis faced by the party-led MVA government in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for "not attending" legislative party meeting held on Wednesday. Shiv Sena's Chief Whip, Sunil Prabhu had issued a letter to party MLAs, asking them to be present in the meeting.

ALSO READ: Pawar steps in as Sena crisis threatens to topple MVA govt

Meanwhile rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati, on Thursday sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal stating that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in legislature. It also informed that Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as chief whip of the legislature party in place of Sunil Prabhu.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra battleground | MVA gears up for floor test

As per news agency ANI, Shinde now has the support of 44 MLAs in total, out of which 37 are from Shiv Sena and 7 are Independents.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 24, 2022 06:07 AM IST

    BJP trying to topple Maha govt to ensure requisite votes for presidential polls: Mamata

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday flayed the BJP for trying to “topple” the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra in an “unethical and unconstitutional” manner, claiming that the motive behind the act is to secure requisite votes for the upcoming presidential polls.

    "The BJP government is bulldozing democracy. I feel very sad, and it is unfortunate that it is demolishing the federal structure of this country. It is attempting to topple the Maharashtra government in an unethical and unconstitutional manner," Banerjee told reporters as per news agency PTI.

  • Jun 24, 2022 05:49 AM IST

    You cannot scare us by disqualification: Eknath Shinde

    "You cannot scare us by giving the names of 12 MLAs for disqualification because we are followers of the Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. We know the law, so we do not pay heed to threats," tweets rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for "not attending" legislative party meeting held on Wednesday.



Updated on Jun 24, 2022 06:08 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

Breaking news: 1 injured in cross-firing with police in Ghaziabad

Breaking news highlights, June 24, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 05:43 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
india news

Pawar steps in as Sena crisis threatens to topple MVA govt

Through the day, Pawar held a series of meeting with his party top brass following which NCP leaders Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil came out in full force to support Uddhav.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with Jayant Patil and Shashikant Pawar addresses the media at Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with Jayant Patil and Shashikant Pawar addresses the media at Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 02:29 AM IST
BySwapnil Rawal, Dhaval Kulkarni, New Delhi
india news

Shouty Saamana takes cautious stance amid Sena crisis in Maharashtra

At the Prabhadevi office of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, the bustle that usually marks a newsroom is missing. Saamana’s shouty pages, too, are rather muted.
Saamana office in Mumbai. (HT file)
Saamana office in Mumbai. (HT file)
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 03:05 AM IST
ByDhaval Kulkarni, Mumbai
india news

Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh appears before ED

The affidavit submitted by Swapna Suresh alleged that 17 tonnes of date imported to Kerala from UAE ‘went missing’ with Vijayan and former Minister KT Jaleel’s knowledge.
ED is interrogating Swapna Suresh with respect to her statement to the court under section 164 of CrPC in which her allegations against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his family became controversial. (PTI)
ED is interrogating Swapna Suresh with respect to her statement to the court under section 164 of CrPC in which her allegations against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his family became controversial. (PTI)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByAgencies
india news

What’s next for the AIADMK

Panneerselvam supporters said that they will continue to fight this issue as a contempt of court saying that the general council did not have powers to cancel these 23 resolutions and another meeting cannot be called.
After the AIADMK’s newly elected presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain announced that the next general council meeting will be convened on July 11 to discuss the unitary leadership, Panneerselvam walked out in a huff. (PTI)
After the AIADMK’s newly elected presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain announced that the next general council meeting will be convened on July 11 to discuss the unitary leadership, Panneerselvam walked out in a huff. (PTI)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
india news

Andhra green energy projects

Adani Group has proposed pump storage projects in four districts of the state -- two plants to be set up in Parvathi Puram, one in YSR Kadapa, and one in Satya Sai districts. In Parvathi Puram, a 1200 MW capacity plant is to be set up in Kurukutti, and a 1000 MW plant in Karrivalasa.
Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cleared pump storage projects proposed by Adani Green Energy with a total capacity of 3,700 MW while chairing the State Investment Promotion Board review meeting. (PTI)
Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cleared pump storage projects proposed by Adani Green Energy with a total capacity of 3,700 MW while chairing the State Investment Promotion Board review meeting. (PTI)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByAgencies
india news

Punjab ex-DGP Dinkar Gupta is new NIA chief

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet on Thursday appointed former Punjab director general of police Dinkar Gupta as chief of NIA, according to an order issued by the government.
Dinkar Gupta will be the new NIA chief.
Dinkar Gupta will be the new NIA chief.
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 03:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Couple moves Gujarat high court for 2-day-old child’s custody

An infant in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district was on Thursday caught up in a custody battle within 48 hours of being born to a surrogate mother who is facing serious criminal charges, including that of child trafficking
The Gujarat high court issued notice to the police authority directing them to remain present with the corpus (newborn child) during the next hearing on Friday. (Archive)
The Gujarat high court issued notice to the police authority directing them to remain present with the corpus (newborn child) during the next hearing on Friday. (Archive)
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByMaulik Pathak
india news

HC notice to Telangana govt on land allotment for TRS office

The Telangana high court on Thursday ordered issuance of notices to some senior officials of the state government on a petition against allotment of land to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for setting up its office in Hyderabad
HC notice to Telangana govt on land allotment for TRS office
HC notice to Telangana govt on land allotment for TRS office
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Maharashtra crisis: Parties begin preparation for floor, legal tests

The only way to prove that the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is a minority government is on the floor of the state assembly, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday — a statement that comes at a time when the government faces its worst crisis with a faction of rebel Shiv Sena legislators looking to break away from the coalition and ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with Jayant Patil and Shashikant Pawar addresses the media at Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with Jayant Patil and Shashikant Pawar addresses the media at Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByKetaki Ghoge, Mumbai
india news

BJP playing ‘dirty politics’ in Maharashtra, says Cong leader

As many as 40 Maharashtra MLAs including 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs exhorted their support to rebel Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Eknath Shinde by signing a letter, said sources.
Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday alleged that the BJP is indulging in playing “dirty politics” in Maharashtra to come to power. (HT Photo)
Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday alleged that the BJP is indulging in playing “dirty politics” in Maharashtra to come to power. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByAgencies, Bengaluru
india news

Common interests with India far outweigh differences, says China

China and India’s “common interests far outweigh differences”, and the two countries should put the differences on the border in its appropriate place and seek to resolve the dispute through dialogue and consultation, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has said
Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on Wednesday. (PTI)
Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on Wednesday. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 01:46 AM IST
BySutirtho Patranobis, Beijing
india news

BJP hopes to win tribal votes with Murmu’s nomination

Tribal communities that make up 8.6% of country’s population are an important constituency for the BJP that banks on a coalition of castes
Droupadi Murmu is a tribal leader from the Santhal tribe in Odisha. (FILE)
Droupadi Murmu is a tribal leader from the Santhal tribe in Odisha. (FILE)
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 04:38 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
india news

Shinde camp grows as more Shiv Sena rebel MLAs arrive at Assam hotel

Prior to the release of the resolution, two more MLAs were believed to have been part of the rebel camp but were missing from the list of signatories: Uday Singh Rajput and Dilip Lande.
Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Dadaji Bhuse, MLA Sanjay Rathod and MLC Ravindra Phatak with Eknath Shinde, at Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, on Thursday. (ANI)
Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Dadaji Bhuse, MLA Sanjay Rathod and MLC Ravindra Phatak with Eknath Shinde, at Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, on Thursday. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 03:11 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati:
