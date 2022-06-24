Maha political crisis LIVE: 37 rebel Sena MLAs send letter to Maha Dy Speaker, declare Shinde their leader

Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates | June 24: Battling the political crisis faced by the party-led MVA government in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for "not attending" legislative party meeting held on Wednesday. Shiv Sena's Chief Whip, Sunil Prabhu had issued a letter to party MLAs, asking them to be present in the meeting.

Meanwhile rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati, on Thursday sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal stating that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in legislature. It also informed that Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as chief whip of the legislature party in place of Sunil Prabhu.

As per news agency ANI, Shinde now has the support of 44 MLAs in total, out of which 37 are from Shiv Sena and 7 are Independents.