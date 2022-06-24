Home/India News/ Maha political crisis LIVE: 37 rebel Sena MLAs send letter to Maha Dy Speaker, declare Shinde their leader
Maharashtra Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday alleged that the BJP is behind the political instability in the state and said that the alliance is extending its support to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates | June 24: Battling the political crisis faced by the party-led MVA government in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for "not attending" legislative party meeting held on Wednesday. Shiv Sena's Chief Whip, Sunil Prabhu had issued a letter to party MLAs, asking them to be present in the meeting.
Meanwhile rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati, on Thursday sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal stating that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in legislature. It also informed that Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as chief whip of the legislature party in place of Sunil Prabhu.
As per news agency ANI, Shinde now has the support of 44 MLAs in total, out of which 37 are from Shiv Sena and 7 are Independents.
Jun 24, 2022 06:07 AM IST
BJP trying to topple Maha govt to ensure requisite votes for presidential polls: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday flayed the BJP for trying to “topple” the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra in an “unethical and unconstitutional” manner, claiming that the motive behind the act is to secure requisite votes for the upcoming presidential polls.
"The BJP government is bulldozing democracy. I feel very sad, and it is unfortunate that it is demolishing the federal structure of this country. It is attempting to topple the Maharashtra government in an unethical and unconstitutional manner," Banerjee told reporters as per news agency PTI.
Jun 24, 2022 05:49 AM IST
You cannot scare us by disqualification: Eknath Shinde
12 आमदारांविरोधात कारवाईसाठी अर्ज करून तुम्ही आम्हाला अजिबात घाबरवू शकत नाही. कारण आम्हीच वंदनीय शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांची खरी शिवसेना व शिवसैनिक आहोत.
"You cannot scare us by giving the names of 12 MLAs for disqualification because we are followers of the Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. We know the law, so we do not pay heed to threats," tweets rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for "not attending" legislative party meeting held on Wednesday.
Maharashtra Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday alleged that the BJP is behind the political instability in the state and said that the alliance is extending its support to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
The only way to prove that the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is a minority government is on the floor of the state assembly, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday — a statement that comes at a time when the government faces its worst crisis with a faction of rebel Shiv Sena legislators looking to break away from the coalition and ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
As many as 40 Maharashtra MLAs including 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs exhorted their support to rebel Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Eknath Shinde by signing a letter, said sources.
