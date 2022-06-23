Maha crisis: Here's a list of MLAs who have joined rebel Eknath Shinde's camp

Maharashtra is currently caught up in a dramatic stalemate as Shiv Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde has revolted against the current Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, demanding the party quits the alliance it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Vowing his loyalty to Hindutva and Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Shinde has called the MVA front “unnatural” and said it is necessary for the sake of Maharashtra that Sena exits it.

Check live updates of Maharashtra political crisis here

The rebel minister, who along with more than a dozen MLAs had gone incommunicado earlier and were later found to be camping at a five-star hotel in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Surat, Gujarat, has now gathered the support of a total of 38 MLAs.

The rebel MLAs and Shinde are currently at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, capital of Assam - another state where the BJP is in power.

The political turmoil took a tense turn on Wednesday when Sena boss and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his family vacated his official residence ‘Varsha’ and moved back to his residence ‘Matoshree’. The CM, who is currently recovering from Covid-19, was greeted by scores of Sena supporters both outside ‘Varsha’ and when he reached the Thackeray family residence.

Also Read | Maharashtra crisis: MLAs who are still with Uddhav Thackeray camp. Check list

Furthermore, Uddhav Thackeray during a vital address to Maharashtra on Wednesday said that he is “ready with his resignation” letter and will step down immediately even if one MLA says that he/she does not have trust in him. However, he insisted the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and tell him so on his face. He added that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Kamal Nath have told him, despite the impasse, that they want Uddhav Thackeray to continue as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Earlier on Thursday, Sena MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut asked the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai in 24 hours and “show courage”, adding the party is ready to discuss pulling out of the MVA alliance.

Meanwhile, NCP and Congress leaders have vowed their continued support to Uddhav Thackeray. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has lashed out at the BJP and Centre by blaming them for the ongoing turmoil in Maharashtra.

Here's the list of MLAs who have switched sides to rebel Shinde:

MLA name Constituency Eknath Shinde Kopri Pachpakhadi, Thane Yogesh Kadam Dapoli, district Ratnagiri Balaji Kalyankar Nanded north, Nanded Suhas Kande Nandgaon, Nashik Balaji Kinikar Ambernath, Thane Mangesh Kudalkar Kurla, Mumbai Deepak Kesarkar Sawantwadi, Sindhudurg Sanjay Gaikwad Buldhana Bharat Gogawale Mahad, Raigad Dnyanraj Chowgule Umarga, Osmanabad Yamini Jadhav Byculla, Mumbai Pradeep Jaiswal Aurangabad central Mahendra Thorve Karjat, Raigad Mahendra Dalvi Alibaug, Raigad Shambhuraj Desai Patan, Satara Gulabrao Patil Jalgaon Rural, Jalgaon Chimanrao Patil Erandol, Jalghaon Kishor Patil Pachora, Jalgaon Shahaji Patil Sangola, Solapur Anil Babar Khanapur, Sanglu Ramesh Bornare Vaijapur, Aurangabad Sandipan Bhumre Paithan, Aurangabad Vishwanath Bhoir Kalyan West, Thane Shantaram More Bhiwandi Rural, Thane Sanjay Rathod Digras, Yavatmal Sanjay Raymulkar Mehkar, Buldhana Udaysinh Rajput Kannad, Aurangabad Dilip Lande Chandivali, Mumbai Shrinivas Vanga Palghar Prakash Abitkar Radhanagari, district Kolhapur Mahesh Shinde Koregaon, Satara Sanjay Shirsat Aurangabad West, Aurangabad Abdul Sattar Sillod, Aurangabad Pratap Sarnaik Owala Majiwada, Thane Sada Sarvankar Mahim, Mumbai Tanaji Sawant Paranda, Osmanabad Prakash Surve Magathane, Mumbai Latabai Sonawane Chopda, Jalgaon

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON