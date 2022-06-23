Home / India News / Maha crisis: Here's a list of MLAs who have joined rebel Eknath Shinde's camp
Maha crisis: Here's a list of MLAs who have joined rebel Eknath Shinde's camp

  • Shiv Sena MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai in 24 hours, adding the party is ready to discuss exiting the ruling MVA alliance it shares with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Jun 23, 2022 06:44 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra is currently caught up in a dramatic stalemate as Shiv Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde has revolted against the current Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, demanding the party quits the alliance it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Vowing his loyalty to Hindutva and Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Shinde has called the MVA front “unnatural” and said it is necessary for the sake of Maharashtra that Sena exits it.

The rebel minister, who along with more than a dozen MLAs had gone incommunicado earlier and were later found to be camping at a five-star hotel in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Surat, Gujarat, has now gathered the support of a total of 38 MLAs.

The rebel MLAs and Shinde are currently at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, capital of Assam - another state where the BJP is in power.

The political turmoil took a tense turn on Wednesday when Sena boss and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his family vacated his official residence ‘Varsha’ and moved back to his residence ‘Matoshree’. The CM, who is currently recovering from Covid-19, was greeted by scores of Sena supporters both outside ‘Varsha’ and when he reached the Thackeray family residence.

Furthermore, Uddhav Thackeray during a vital address to Maharashtra on Wednesday said that he is “ready with his resignation” letter and will step down immediately even if one MLA says that he/she does not have trust in him. However, he insisted the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and tell him so on his face. He added that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Kamal Nath have told him, despite the impasse, that they want Uddhav Thackeray to continue as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Earlier on Thursday, Sena MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut asked the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai in 24 hours and “show courage”, adding the party is ready to discuss pulling out of the MVA alliance.

Meanwhile, NCP and Congress leaders have vowed their continued support to Uddhav Thackeray. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has lashed out at the BJP and Centre by blaming them for the ongoing turmoil in Maharashtra.

Here's the list of MLAs who have switched sides to rebel Shinde:

MLA nameConstituency
Eknath ShindeKopri Pachpakhadi, Thane
Yogesh KadamDapoli, district Ratnagiri
Balaji KalyankarNanded north, Nanded
Suhas KandeNandgaon, Nashik
Balaji KinikarAmbernath, Thane
Mangesh KudalkarKurla, Mumbai
Deepak Kesarkar Sawantwadi, Sindhudurg
 Sanjay Gaikwad Buldhana
 Bharat Gogawale Mahad, Raigad
 Dnyanraj Chowgule Umarga, Osmanabad
 Yamini Jadhav Byculla, Mumbai
 Pradeep Jaiswal Aurangabad central
 Mahendra Thorve Karjat, Raigad
 Mahendra Dalvi Alibaug, Raigad
 Shambhuraj Desai Patan, Satara
 Gulabrao Patil Jalgaon Rural, Jalgaon
 Chimanrao Patil Erandol, Jalghaon
 Kishor Patil Pachora, Jalgaon
 Shahaji Patil Sangola, Solapur
 Anil Babar Khanapur, Sanglu
 Ramesh Bornare Vaijapur, Aurangabad
 Sandipan Bhumre Paithan, Aurangabad
 Vishwanath Bhoir Kalyan West, Thane
 Shantaram More Bhiwandi Rural, Thane
 Sanjay Rathod Digras, Yavatmal
 Sanjay Raymulkar Mehkar, Buldhana
 Udaysinh Rajput Kannad, Aurangabad
 Dilip Lande Chandivali, Mumbai
 Shrinivas Vanga Palghar
Prakash Abitkar Radhanagari, district Kolhapur
 Mahesh Shinde Koregaon, Satara
 Sanjay Shirsat Aurangabad West, Aurangabad
 Abdul Sattar Sillod, Aurangabad
 Pratap Sarnaik Owala Majiwada, Thane
 Sada Sarvankar Mahim, Mumbai
 Tanaji Sawant Paranda, Osmanabad
 Prakash Surve Magathane, Mumbai
 Latabai Sonawane Chopda, Jalgaon
Topics
shiv sena eknath shinde maharashtra uddhav thackeray + 1 more
Sign out