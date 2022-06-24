Maharashtra crisis: ‘Dare them to come back’, Sanjay Raut's fresh salvo at rebel MLAs

As rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's camp grows stronger, party MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday issued a fresh warning. "Not just legal route, we are exploring all options," Raut told reporters after a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) boss Sharad Pawar at Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre.

Raut's fresh salvo comes close on the heels of the Sena seeking to disqualify four more rebel MLAs, sources said. On Thursday, the party filed a petition before the deputy speaker seeking cancellation of membership of 12 rebel MLAs, including Shinde. The reason given for the request was “not attending legislative party meeting held on Wednesday (June 21)”.

The Sena MP further stated that whoever wants to face the party should come to Mumbai. "They (the Shinde camp) have taken a wrong step. We had given them time to return to the fold. Now, we are ready to fight. We dare them to come to Mumbai," Raut said.

Raut also underlined that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government remains strong and stable enough to complete the remainder of its term and come back in power.

Raut, who is leading Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's pushback against the Shinde unit, today also claimed threats were being made by union ministers against Pawar. "Do such threats have the support of Modi ji and Amit Shah ji?"

The Sena MP's latest challenge to the rebel MLAs is in continuation of his statement on Thursday in which he asked them to “show courage” and come back to Mumbai. He also said that if they did so, the Sena is open to the possibility of quitting the MVA - the alliance it shares with the Congress and the NCP.

Despite his comments, the NCP and the Congress have vowed support to Thackeray. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said his party could also support the MVA from “outside”. Both said they don't have a problem if the Sena allies with any other party.

Shinde, as of now, has gathered the support of at least 38 Shiv Sena MLAs, with the total number (including independents) expected to exceed 50 by the day's end.