Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 rebels MLAs, Eknath Shinde one of them
- Maharashtra political crisis: Among those who joined the rebel camp in the latest departure included Sena MLA Dadaji Bhuse who was so far undecided on his next move. The others were MLA Sanjay Rathod and MLC Ravindra Phatak.
The Shiv Sena has sought the disqualification of 12 legislators in the wake of the rebellion led by disgruntled leader Eknath Shinde leading to a survival crisis of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra.
Sena MP Arvind Sawant said Shinde is among the lawmakers who the party is seeking to be disqualified from the Assembly. “This is a legal battle as well as a political fight now,” Sawant said.
The other rebel MLAs named in the list are Sanjay Shirsat, Sandipan Bhumre, Tanaji Sawant, Bharat Gogawale, Abdul Sattar, Lata Sonawane, Yamini Jadhav, Prakash Surve, Anil Babar, Balaji Kinnikar and Mahesh Shinde.
Reports on the Sena's move emerged hours after NCP president Sharad Pawar said the fate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MV) government will be decided on the floor of the Assembly, and the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition will prove its majority in a trust vote.
Meanwhile, six more MLAs and an MLC from Maharashtra arrived in Gujarat's Surat city earlier in the day and were later flown to Guwahati in Assam, where party rebels are currently camping at a luxury hotel, in two chartered flights. Both the states are governed by the BJP.
Among those who joined the rebel camp included Sena MLA Dadaji Bhuse who was so far undecided on his next move. The others were MLA Sanjay Rathod and MLC Ravindra Phatak. Phatak was believed to be a close associate of the chief minister and was flown to Surat as an emissary where rebel MLAs were initially camping, before switching camps.
According to reports, more than 37 MLAs of the Shiv Sena are present with Shinde at the hotel in Guwahati.
