Gehlot sworn in as 19th guv of K’taka

Bengaluru Former union minister, Thawarchand Gehlot, on Sunday took oath as the 19th Governor of Karnataka in Raj Bhawan. Ghelot replaces Vajubhai Vala who has been the head of the state since September 1, 2014.

“I am today sworn in as the Governor of Karnataka, committed to the protection and immunity of the Constitution and Law of India and the service and well-being of the people of Karnataka,” Gehlot said in a post on Twitter in Kannada.

“Attended the swearing ceremony of Hon’ble @TCGEHLOT Ji who took oath as the 19th Governor of Karnataka and extended my greetings & wishes to him. Hon’ble Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Shri Abhay Srinivas Oka, outgoing Governor Hon’ble Vajubhai Vala ji were present,” BS Yediyurappa, the chief minister of Karnataka said in a post on Twitter on Sunday.

Leaders across party lines were seen sharing a laugh and holding conversation during the swearing in ceremony that, at least for a day, saw political rivals using the opportunity to set aside their differences.

Siddaramaiah, the Congress’ leader of the opposition, referred to Karnataka chief minister as a “friend” and stated that he took a break from politics and “enjoyed it”.

“Congratulated the newly appointed Governor of Karnataka Shri. Thawar Chand Gehlot.

I wish him the best for his new responsibility,” Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition said in a post on Twitter.

Vala had presided over the state during one of its most turbulent political times in which there were four chief ministers in a span of seven years.

Gehlot takes charge at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command is contemplating replacing Yediyurappa who has been under pressure over allegations of corruption, management--or mismanagement--of covid-19, non-performance and charges that his son BY Vijayendra running a parallel government under the aegis of his father.

Most of the criticism has come from within the BJP who have predicted even the date of the replacement and even accused Yediyurappa and his family members of embezzling thousands of crores to remain in power.