Generate atmosphere that we exemplify by discussion, dialogue: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday urged the members of the House to raise the productivity bar and ensure an atmosphere that exemplifies discussion, dialogue, deliberations and adherence to the rules, marking the last quarter of the century since the Constitution was adopted. Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day. (PTI photo)

“I would appeal to the Members of this House, this being a historic day of the very first day of the fourth quarter of the century of adoption of the Indian Constitution, let us raise the productivity bar, let us generate an atmosphere that we exemplify by discussion, dialogue, deliberations and adherence to rules,” the Chairman said on the second day of the Winter Session.

The Chairman has declined 18 suspension of business notices under Rule 267 to discuss several issues while pointing out that the House has never witnessed notices under this rule that went beyond single digit in the last 30 years, despite having various political dispensations in authority.

“And the background every time reflected a consensual approach, a dialogue between the parties,” he added.

Also Read: Disturbance as a strategy threatens democratic institutions: Jagdeep Dhankhar on Constitution Day

Notices were placed by the members demanding discussions on matters related to increasing crimes in Delhi, violence in Manipur, violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal and the constitution of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the alleged misconduct and financial irregularities of the Adani Group.

“All these issues, Honourable Members, there will be occasion to raise in accordance with rules. Since there is a provision in the rules to raise these issues in one form or the other by motions that are provided, these notices are being declined,” Dhankhar said.

Following the Chairman’s remarks, the House witnessed disruptions as the members from the Opposition political parties demanded discussions on these issues, leading Dhankhar to adjourn the House for the day.