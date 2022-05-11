Vivek Agnihotri's fresh jibe at Shashi Tharoor, Kejriwal, Twinkle Khanna after Yasin Malik pleads guilty

As terrorist leader from Jammu and Kashmir Yasin Malik on Tuesday pleaded guilty in a terror-funding case, Vivek Agnihotri, the director of the controversial movie The Kashmir Files, launched a fresh jibe at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and on actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna for their 'disparaging' comments on his movie. Calling them 'genocide deniers', the director asked whether they will still term the film as 'Islamophobic and half-truth', even after the news of Yasin Malik.

Dear Genocide Deniers,

Still want to call it ISLAMOPHOBIC and half-truth?



Dear @ShashiTharoor and @ArvindKejriwal,

Still feel like laughing?



Dear star-wife,

Still wanna make nail-files?



हम देखेंगे… https://t.co/MchtlEieft — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 10, 2022

"Dear star-wife, still wanna make nail-files?" Vivek Agnihotri tweeted without naming Twinkle Khanna, who had earlier joked about The Kashmir Files and had said she would make a film about disastrous manicures and would name it 'Nail Files'.

"Finally, the justice will be done. This is the other side of the story. I am grateful to god to have helped me play a small role in getting justice for my brothers and sisters. I hope NOW Genocide Deniers will let us live in peace and let us heal," Vivek Agnihotri tweeted.

My statement in response to assorted comments on my tweet: https://t.co/7jlJDu6ZSc pic.twitter.com/ouZEQWoGS4 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 10, 2022

The Kashmir Files has remained in the centre of the controversy for the longest time with BJP-rules states declaring the movie tax-free. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had questioned the move and asked the makers of the movie to upload it on YouTube so that maximum people can watch it free. While this dragged Arvind Kejriwal into a slugfest with the makers of the film, Shashi Tharoor's comment on Singapore's recent ban on the film on Tuesday started a fresh row. Shashi Tharoor's late wife Sunanda Pushkar's name was also referred to in the acrimonious Twitter battle, forcing Tharoor to issue a statement in which he said he never mocked and disparaged the sufferings od Kashmiri Pandits. "Dragging my late wife Sunanda into this matter was unwarranted and contemptible. No one is more aware of her views than I am....One thing I know unlike those attempting to exploit her when she is not around to speak for herself: She believed in reconciliation, not hate," Tharoor wrote.

