German woman alleges ‘rape’ by car driver in Hyderabad; one arrested

A 22-year-old German woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a car driver in Telangana's Hyderabad after he offered her and her friend a ride to explore the city, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. In her complaint, she claimed that the driver raped her in the rear seat of the car on Monday late evening. (Pic used for representation)

In her complaint, she claimed that the driver raped her in the rear seat of the car on Monday late evening. A senior official told PTI that police registered a case following her complaint and took the accused into custody. The victim has been sent for medical examination, officials added.

What happened?

According to police, the victim and her fellow countryman arrived in Hyderabad on March 4 to visit a friend who had previously studied with them in Italy.

On Monday, while the duo was in the Meerpet area, a car driver travelling with five minor friends offered them a ride around the city. They accepted the offer and visited multiple locations, clicking photographs along the way.

Later, the driver dropped off his friends and the victim’s companion before heading toward Mamidipally on the city’s outskirts with the woman around 7.30 pm. He stopped at a secluded spot, pretending to take more pictures, and allegedly assaulted her.

After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene. The woman later informed her German friend, who helped her lodge a police complaint. Following an investigation, the accused was taken into custody.

BRS MLC K Kavitha criticised the Congress government, urging them to take stronger steps to ensure women’s safety in the state. In a post on 'X', Kavitha said, “A series of crimes, attacks and atrocities against women in Telangana are causing concern. The atrocities committed near a temple in Nagarkurnool district and against a German tourist in Hyderabad have caused concern.”

Israeli tourist gang-raped in Karnataka's Hampi

On the night of March 6, two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a 29-year-old homestay operator, were allegedly gang-raped near Hampi in Karnataka while stargazing by the Sanapur Lake.

According to police reports, the victims were accompanied by three male tourists—one from the United States and two from India—when they were attacked around 11 pm. The accused, who arrived on a motorcycle, initially asked about petrol and then demanded ₹100 from the group. When the victims refused, the assailants turned violent, assaulted the group, pushed the male tourists into the canal, and then sexually assaulted the women.

While two of the male tourists—Daniel from the US and Pankaj from Maharashtra—managed to escape, the third tourist, identified as Bibash from Odisha, was later found dead, according to PTI.

Superintendent of Police, Koppal, Ram L Arasiddi, confirmed that a case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of gang rape, robbery, and attempted murder.