Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man who raped 6-year-old girl at age of 17 sentenced to life imprisonment in Gurugram

ByDebashish Karmakar
Mar 31, 2025 11:46 PM IST

The boy raped the girl in 2019. In 2021, the juvenile justice board decided that he should be tried as an adult

A 23-year-old man who raped a six-year-old girl in Gurugram in 2019 when he was 17 years, four months and 20 days old, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rest of his natural life on Saturday, police said on Monday.

On August 20, 2019, the girl was alone at home when the convict, a neighbour, sneaked in, locked the house from the inside and brutally raped her, said police. (Representational image)
On August 20, 2019, the girl was alone at home when the convict, a neighbour, sneaked in, locked the house from the inside and brutally raped her, said police. (Representational image)

On March 27, the special court of additional sessions judge Ashwani Kumar Mehta in Gurugram convicted the man under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and fined him 25,000.

“On August 20, 2019, the girl was alone at home when the convict, a neighbour, sneaked in, locked the house from the inside and brutally raped her,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram police.

Sometime later, the victim’s uncle arrived at the house and found the main door locked. “He kept knocking on the door for several minutes. The convict finally opened the door and fled. The victim’s uncle raised the alarm and informed the girl’s mother, who immediately came home,” he added. Locals nabbed the convict on the spot and handed him over to the police.

The juvenile justice board and, clinical psychologist conducted several hearings and established in separate assessments that the child-in-conflict with the law was physically and mentally capable and sound to commit the heinous offence and to understand its consequences.

“Finally, the board, on February 22, 2021, ruled that the child-in-conflict with the law should be tried as an adult. The case was transferred to the special court under Pocso Act,” he said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Man who raped 6-year-old girl at age of 17 sentenced to life imprisonment in Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On