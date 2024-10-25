Germany increases visa quota for skilled Indian professionals to 90,000 annually: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that Germany has decided to increase the number of visas granted annually to skilled Indian workers to 90,000 from 20,000, reported news agency AFP. PM Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be co-chairing the seventh Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) at Hyderabad House today.(AFP)

Modi is hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for three days, during which the two engaged in bilateral talks concerning trade between the two countries, which constitute the world's fifth and third largest economies respectively.

"Today Indians are the largest group of foreign students at our universities. Last year alone, the number of Indians working in Germany grew by 23,000. That talent is a welcome addition to our labour market," Scholz said while addressing the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024.

He added that the visa procedures would also be improved with digitisation, faster processing and user-friendly initiatives, reported AFP.

However, the German Chancellor added that they were looking to decrease rates of migration for those not considered “skilled” workforce.

"At the same time, we are reducing irregular migration and facilitating returns of those who have no right to be in our country. The message is that Germany is open for skilled workers but then we can decide who comes," Scholz said.

Germany is also pursuing a free-trade agreement between India and the European Union. Talks on the free trade agreement resumed since June 2022 after a gap of over eight years.

The German Chancellor emphasised the importance on cooperation between the two countries in defence and technology. “We want to deepen our cooperation in defence and agree to bring our militaries closer together,”he said.

