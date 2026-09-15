‘Get on a train’: Envoy shares Australian PM's advise on how to experience India

India's vast rail network connects diverse cultures, historic sites, villages, and cities. But beyond simple travel, a train journey brings together bustling platforms, lively interactions inside the coaches, and scenic views framed by every window- a unique cultural immersion that Australian high commissioner to India, Philip Green, praised while underscoring rail travel as the ultimate way to experience the nation's diversity.

Phillip Green said traditional train journeys continue to offer the travellers an authentic way to experience India’s culture. (Representative Image (File Photo/ANI))

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Green recalled his own train journey across the country and his recent ride to Chandigarh, news agency ANI reported.

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These remarks also underline the strong people-to-people dimension of India-Australia ties, it added.

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Reflecting on rail travel, Green cited advice from Australia's top leader and told ANI, "My prime minister says if you want to know about India, get on a train."

Speaking about his travel journeys across the country when he was younger, around 40 years ago, he said that he travelled by train and bus from Kolkata to Jaisalmer.

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{{^usCountry}} He termed that journey as an experience that gave him a deeper understanding of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He termed that journey as an experience that gave him a deeper understanding of India. {{/usCountry}}

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"I learnt about India that way. I met so many people. I had so many conversations, mostly about cricket," he noted.

"It's a great way to learn about India. It's a great way to engage with other people," he stated.

He also recalled the warmth of Indian families he encountered during his travels and said that they would often offer him food, the report added.

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What does railway travel in India offer? Australian high commissioner says...

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Reflecting on his recent train journey, the official said rail travel offers visitors an opportunity to experience India's culture.

He also spoke about his childhood memories of travelling by train in India. Talking about the chai (tea) served in small earthen cups, he said it remained one of his most memorable experiences.

"It's one of my profound experiences of India, and I loved it on the train from Chandigarh the other day," he said.

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Green praises Vande Bharat trains

The Australian high commissioner to India also noted that the rail network in the country has changed over the years and it has modernised, the report said.

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Praised the Vande Bharat trains, he emphasised, "The train network's changed. It's modernised. I have been on the Vande Bharat. I love that train."

However, according to Green, traditional train journeys continue to offer travellers a way to experience the culture of India.

"Even the old trains still are a way to experience India and get deep in the culture," he said.

(with inputs from ANI)