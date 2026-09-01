Dutch woman shares Delhi-Agra sleeper train experience, says ‘we expected much worse’

A Dutch-Moldovan travel couple recently shared their experience of travelling on an Indian Railways sleeper train from Delhi to Agra, with the woman describing the journey as a pleasant surprise despite finding the toilets "disgusting". The couple revealed that their AC sleeper cabin ticket cost just 6 euros (around ₹660). (Instagram/@boutique.diaries)

Wes and Nico, who document their travels on social media, shared a video on Instagram of their two-hour train journey to Agra. They revealed that their AC sleeper cabin ticket cost just 6 euros (around ₹660), saying they had expected the experience to be much worse. "This is what six euro gets you on an Indian train," the woman said in the video.

The couple shared that they had booked a sleeper cabin for their journey from Delhi to Agra. Once they reached their seats, they found two beds, curtains for privacy, a mirror and functioning lights inside the cabin. "Because we booked an AC cabin, the temperature was surprisingly nice as well," she said.

The couple also noted that passengers could order food to the train. Alternatively, vendors moved through the train selling food and drinks, although the woman said that they did not always have everything they wanted.