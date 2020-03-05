Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30

india

The total number of positive coronavirus cases on Thursday rose to 30 after a man in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh tested positive for the infection, news agency ANI reported.

This comes a day after a Paytm employee in Gurugram, Haryana was confirmed for the virus on Wednesday.

Two people from Hyderabad were suspected to have the disease, however, the government didn’t put out any confirmation on the same.

Number of positive #Coronavirus cases in India rises to 30 after a person in Ghaziabad,Uttar Pradesh tests positive pic.twitter.com/E5Y0L9jIZR — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, five people in Bengaluru were admitted to a hospital suspecting coronavirus infection.

All five were admitted to isolation wards at Bengaluru’s Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases.

On Wednesday, the government said that 14 Italian nationals tested positive at the ITBP’ Chhawla quarantine facility in Delhi along with an Indian. An Italian national who separated from the group first tested positive for the virus in Jaipur, later his partner was also confirmed for the disease.

A Delhi resident had also tested positive for coronavirus who infected six Agra-based family members.

The government had earlier reported three positive coronavirus cases - all in Kerala. The patients had recovered successfully.