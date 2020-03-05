Delhi, Jaipur and Hyderabad: Three hotspots of coronavirus spread in India

india

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 08:29 IST

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in India has seen a dramatic rise this week with confirmed cases rising from six to over 25.

Since then, there have been reports of positive cases in Hyderabad and Gurugram subject to confirmation from the government.

Three cities with active coronavirus infections include the national capital, Jaipur in Rajasthan and Hyderabad.

Delhi/NCR

As of now, as many as 23 active infections have been reported in the national capital.

A resident of Mayur Vihar was the first positive case reported in Delhi who infected 6 of his family members in Agra. 88 people who were in contact with the patient are under watch, the government said.

On Wednesday, the government said that 14 Italian nationals tested positive at the ITBP’ Chhawla quarantine facility in Delhi along with an Indian. A person who separated from the group first tested positive for the virus in Jaipur.

A new case of infection was confirmed in Gurugram, yesterday. The patient is a Paytm employee.

Also read: As coronavirus scare looms, UNICEF tweets video of ‘handwashing dance’

Jaipur

An Italian tourist was one of the three people who were confirmed positive for the virus by the government earlier this week. Later his partner also tested positive for the infection. Both of them were part of the group that was confirmed for the disease at the ITBP facility in Delhi.

More than 200 people came in contact with the couple in Rajasthan of which the authorities said 50 have been cleared.

Also read: How parents can prevent children from falling prey to coronavirus

Hyderabad

Soon after a Hyderabad techie was confirmed to have been suffering from the virus, two more cases were reported from the city but subject to confirmation from the government. The Hyderabad techie worked in Bengaluru and had a travel history to Dubai. The second suspected case is believed to have been in close contact with him. The third case is said to have travelled to Italy recently.